Nevada Goes 1-2-3 in Both Breast Events in Mountain West Dual Meet with UNLV

NEVADA vs UNLV (Women’s dual)

Friday, October 11th

Las Vegas, NV

Short Course Yards

TEAM SCORES

Nevada – 172 UNLV – 126

The University of Nevada, Reno took down Moutain West rival University of Nevada, Las Vegas in a women’s dual on Friday, October 11th. The Wolfpack won 12 of 16 events on their way to winning the meet by a score of 172-126.

Nevada senior Andressa Cholodovskis won both her individual events and was a member of both Nevada’s winning relays. Individually, Cholodovskis won the 200 and 100 free. In the 200, she posted a quick 1:49.38 to touch the wall first by a second. She swam a very consistent race, splitting 26.36/27.84/27.66/27.52 respectively. Cholodovskis went on to win the 100 in 51.06, posting the fastest splits in the field on both 50s (24.99/26.07).

Cholodovskis also played a role on both of Nevada’s winning relays. In the 200 medley relay, she split 25,71 on the fly leg. Josien Wijkhuijs led that relay off in 25.61, and was followed by Wiktoria Samula’s 28.52 on breast. Indiana transplant Ileah Doctor anchored the relay in 23.16, touching the wall in a final time of 1:43.00. Cholodovskis also split 50.90 on the 2nd leg of the Nevada 400 free relay. Wijkhuijs also led off that relay in 51.61, Caitlyn McHugh was 3rd (52.29), and Coco Berkenfield anchored (51.42). The Wolfpack finished in 3:26.22.

Nevada frehsman Benedict Nagy was dominant in the 400 IM, speeding to a 4:22.40 final time. She swam a solid race accross the board, splitting 1:00.57/1:05.17/1:14.95/1:01.70 respectively. Sophomore teammate Ileah Doctor won the 50 free in 23.67, touching as the only swimmer in the field under 24 seconds.

Nevada Sophomore Wiktoria Samula swept the breaststroke events. In the 100, Samula clocked a 1:02.14, leading a 1-2-3 punch by the Wolfpack. Donna Depolo was 2nd in 1:02.75, and Makayla Dance was 3rd in 1:04.76. Nevada also has the 4th fastest swimmer in the field, Gianni Pitto (1:04.95), however, she swam exhibition (not for points). Samula also won the 200 breast, finishing in 2:15.60. This time, Nevada also went 1-2-3, with Depolo again coming in 2nd (2:18.32), Pitto in 3rd (2:19.08), and Dance finishing 4th (2:21.55), but swimming exhibition.

Josien Wijkhuijs (Nevada) also won 2 events. Wijkhuijs took the 100 back in 55.22, narrowly beating out UNLV’s Kate Afanasyeva (55.49). Wijkhuijs took the race out slightly faster than Afanasyeva, 26.50 to 26.78, and held on to win the race. Wijkhuijs also won the 100 fly, swimming a 55.71, again finishing right ahead of Afanasyeva (56.23).

UNLV’s Filio Raftopoulou was the lone triple event winner, taking the 1000 free, 200 back and 200 fly. Raftopoulou won the 100 with a 10:20.90, finishing first by about 10 seconds. In the 200 back, Raftopoulou touched in 2:01.83, thanks to a speedy 30.32 on the last 50. In the 200 fly, she swam a 2:03.84, winning the event by over a second.

OTHER EVENT WINNERS:

1 meter diving: Isa Vazquez Lopez (Nevada) – 289.50

3 meter diving: Isa Vazquez Lopez (Nevada) – 301.15

500 free: Carissa Armijo (UNLV) – 5:01.11

PRESS RELEASE – NEVADA:

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Nevada women’s swim and dive team had a commanding win over Mountain West and intrastate rival UNLV, 172-126 on Friday, Oct. 11.

The Pack moves to 2-0 in dual meets on the season with three more on the schedule prior the Phill Hansel Invite in November.

Sophomore Laura Isabel Vazquez Lopez lead the Pack with two individual event wins in the 1-meter and 3-meter dives for a collective 18 points. Fellow sophomore, Linnea Sorensen finished second in the 1-meter and third in the 3-meter while newcomer, Jessie Nowotny took third in the 1-meter and second in the 3-meter.

Nevada had multiple swimmers score in more than one individual events. Senior Andressa Cholodovskis won both the 200 free in 1:49.38 and the 100 free with a time of 51.06. Sophomore Wiktoria Samula took both of her events, the 100 and 200 breast while Josien Wijkhuijs won both the 100 back and 100 fly.

The Pack went 1-2-3-4 in the 100 breast stroke and then again in the 200 breast. Donna dePolo was second in both while Mikayla Dance took third in the 100 and fourth in the 200. Transfer, Gianni Pitto went fourth in the 100 and third in the 200.

Freshman Benedict Nagy took first in the 400 IM with a time of 4:22.40 and third in the 200 back. Another newcomer, Nicolette Jasko , came in fourth in the 100 free with a time of 52.60 and finished fifth in the 50 free with a time of 24.31.

Ileah Doctor won the 50 free with a time of 23.67, Julia Adamczyk took second in the 200 fly and the 400 IM while Caitlyn McHugh finished second in the 1000 free with a time of 10:30.82.

Nevada had a clean sweep in the relays, taking first in the 200 medley and the 400 free while the B relay took second in the 200 medley and fourth in the 400 free. The A relay for the 200 medley was composed of Wijkhuijs, Samula, Cholodovskis and Doctor, while the B was Imogen Watson , dePolo, Adamczyk and Colette Berkenfield . In the 400 free, Wijkhuijs, Cholodovskis, McHugh and Berkenfield was ‘A’ and dePolo, Doctor, Jasko and Samula was ‘B’.

Overall Wijkhuijs, Cholodovskis, Samula and Lopez were all tied for second most points at the meet with 18 each.

Next on the schedule for the Pack is two dual meets against Fresno State and UC Davis on Oct. 25 and 26 at Lombardi Pool.

PRESS RELEASE – UNLV:

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – The UNLV women’s swimming and diving team kicked off the season with a dual meet against UNR Friday night. The Rebel women fought hard but fell 126-174.

REBELS OF THE DAY:

Women- Filio Raftopoulou won both the 1000 free and 200 back.

THE RUNDOWN – WOMEN:

*Starting off the evening, Eva Kim , Skylar Moore , Kate Afanasyeva, and Caitlyn Schreiber touched the wall third in the 200 medley relay with a swim of 1:44.38.

*Sophomore Filio Raftopoulou swam a 10:20.90 in the 1000 free, securing a first-place finish. Junior Lauren Smith followed in third with a 10:34.19.

*Sophomore Julia Filippova touched the wall second in the 200 free with a time of 1:50.37, followed by sophomore Carissa Armijo who touched third (1:53.11).

*Senior Kate Afanasyeva swam a 55.49 finishing second in the 100 back, followed by sophomore Kacey Kiuchi who placed third (56.64).

*Sophomore Teneka Ash touched the wall first in the 200 fly with a swim of 2:03.84, followed by junior Tara Wise who finished third (2:05.43).

*Filippova finished second in the 50 free with a 24.19, sophomore Ava Haase finished third with a time of 24.22.

*Filippova touched second in the 100 free with a time of 51.85, Haase finished third with a swim of 52.10.

*Raftopoulou swam a 2:01.83 in the 200 back earning her another first place finish, followed by Kiuchi who touched second (2:02.12).

*Armijo grabbed a first place finish in the 500 free with a 5:01.11, Smith was close behind in third (5:08.41).

*Afanasyeva placed second in the 100 fly with a time of 56.23, junior Eva Kim touched third (57.09).

*Armijo touched third in the 400 IM with a time of 4:29.61.

*The 400 free relay team of Filippova, Camryn Wheals , Raftopoulou and Haase finished second with a swim of 3:27.15. The relay team of Kristina Schneider , Kennedy Hood , Smith, and Afanasyeva followed in third (3:30.45).

QUOTABLE-

“UNR was tough, as predicted, and while we held our own in some events, we just had too many holes in our lineup to hang with them. Overall, though, the team swam solid times. Our sophomore class stood out, with nice wins from Teneka (her first as a Rebel), Filio, and Carissa, and nice runner-up finishes from Julia, Kate, and Kacey.”

– HEAD COACH BEN LOORZ