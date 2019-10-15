Joksimovic, Wickman Notch 8-Baggers to Lead Week 6 Scorers

While goal scoring traditionally takes the spotlight, Cal Baptist’s Christian Britton put his name in the record books for helpers, notching an assist for the 19th and 20th consecutive game on Saturday. The 20-game streak snaps the previous program best of 19 in a row set by Chris Morgan in 2006.
On the goal-scoring front, two players topped the Week 6 individual game leader board with eight score efforts.
Bucknell’s Rade Joksimovic netted eight goals in the team’s 23-14 win at Johns Hopkins on Saturday, while Fresno Pacific’s Cody Wickman put in eight in a 16-9 win over Austin College.
Although there were just 49 matches on Week 6, there were 51 occurrences of four or more goals, plus another 89 hat tricks.
Week 6 Top Individual Scoring Efforts
|Goals
|Player, Team
|Opponent
|Date
|8
|Rade Joksimovic, Bucknell
|Johns Hopkins
|10-12.
|8
|Cody Wickman, Fresno Pacific
|Austin College
|10-12.
|7
|Matt Haygood, McKendree
|Gannon
|10-12.
|6
|Jacob Olsen, Cal Baptist
|Ottawa
|10-12.
|6
|Logan Schofield, Bucknell
|Johns Hopkins
|10-12.
|6
|Marius Jakimcikas, Concordia (Irvine)
|Santa Clara
|10-12.
|6
|Luke Waechter, La Salle
|Navy
|10-12.
|6
|Alam Barnuevo, LaVerne
|Austin College
|10-13.
|5
|Steven Csaposs, Cal Tech
|Occidental
|10-9.
|5
|Ben Brown, Cal Lutheran
|Ottawa
|10-10.
|5
|Isaac Salinas, Navy
|Johns Hopkins
|10-11.
|5
|Nathan Swank, Ottawa
|Cal Baptist
|10-12.
|5
|Zach Lowery, Cal Baptist
|Ottawa
|10-12.
|5
|Mathieu Davis, Mercyhurst
|Monmouth
|10-12.
|5
|Jayden Kunwar, Johns Hopkins
|Bucknell
|10-12.
|5
|Robert Bolmanski, Gannon
|Mercyhurst
|10-12.
|5
|Thomas Squeglia, Gannon
|McKendree
|10-12.
|5
|Uros Pelemis, Fresno Pacific
|Austin College
|10-12.
|5
|Clyde Huibregtse, MIT
|Brown
|10-12.
|5
|Miller Geschke, MIT
|Brown
|10-12.
|5
|Joseph Mahan, McKendree
|Mercyhurst
|10-13.
|4
|Dylan Woodhead, Stanford
|Santa Clara
|10-9.
|4
|Graham Asalone, Chapman
|Whittier
|10-9.
|4
|Dominick Nevarez, Whittier
|Chapman
|10-9.
|4
|Chucky Ortega, LaVerne
|Redlands
|10-9.
|4
|Ethan Lewis, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Pomona-Pitzer
|10-9.
|4
|Christian Guillaume, Occidental
|Cal Tech
|10-9.
|4
|Weston Restad, Ottawa
|Cal Lutheran
|10-10.
|4
|Dillon Goldsmith, Cal Lutheran
|Austin College
|10-10.
|4
|Elijah Havens, Occidental
|Austin College
|10-11.
|4
|Jayden Kunwar, Johns Hopkins
|Navy
|10-11.
|4
|Logan Mena, Cal Baptist
|Fresno Pacific
|10-11.
|4
|Jordan Blosser, George Washington
|LaSalle
|10-11.
|4
|Joseph Galgani, Cal Baptist
|Austin College
|10-12.
|4
|Ben Brown, Cal Lutheran
|Chapman
|10-12.
|4
|Steven Csaposs, Cal Tech
|Redlands
|10-12.
|4
|Joseph Schafer, Pomona Pitzer
|La Verne
|10-12.
|4
|Cody Wickman, Fresno Pacific
|Ottawa
|10-12.
|4
|Tyler Gentry, Fresno Pacific
|Ottawa
|10-12.
|4
|Campbell Harris, Air Force
|UC Davis
|10-12.
|4
|Mac Carey, Santa Clara
|Concordia (Irvine)
|10-12.
|4
|Bennett Williams, Stanford
|Long Beach State
|10-12.
|4
|Ethan Hemp, Gannon
|Mercyhurst
|10-12.
|4
|Riley Hinkley, Gannon
|McKendree
|10-12.
|4
|Blazo Mitrovic, Loyola Marymount
|UC San Diego
|10-12.
|4
|Leo Berkman, Brown
|MIT
|10-12.
|4
|Nico Ivanov, Johns Hopkins
|LaSalle
|10-12.
|4
|Matt Haygood, McKendree
|Mercyhurst
|10-13.
|4
|Kaveh Moaddeli, Monmouth
|Gannon
|10-13.
|4
|Jared Stanley, Bucknell
|George Washington
|10-13.
|4
|Charlie Owens, Harvard
|MIT
|10-13.
|4
|Guillermo Ocasio, La Verne
|Washington & Jefferson
|10-13.
Leave a Reply