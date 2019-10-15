Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Joksimovic, Wickman Notch 8-Baggers to Lead Week 6 Scorers

While goal scoring traditionally takes the spotlight, Cal Baptist’s Christian Britton put his name in the record books for helpers, notching an assist for the 19th and 20th consecutive game on Saturday. The 20-game streak snaps the previous program best of 19 in a row set by Chris Morgan in 2006.

On the goal-scoring front, two players topped the Week 6 individual game leader board with eight score efforts.

Bucknell’s Rade Joksimovic netted eight goals in the team’s 23-14 win at Johns Hopkins on Saturday, while Fresno Pacific’s Cody Wickman put in eight in a 16-9 win over Austin College.

Although there were just 49 matches on Week 6, there were 51 occurrences of four or more goals, plus another 89 hat tricks.

Week 6 Top Individual Scoring Efforts

Goals Player, Team Opponent Date
8 Rade Joksimovic, Bucknell Johns Hopkins 10-12.
8 Cody Wickman, Fresno Pacific Austin College 10-12.
7 Matt Haygood, McKendree Gannon 10-12.
6 Jacob Olsen, Cal Baptist Ottawa 10-12.
6 Logan Schofield, Bucknell Johns Hopkins 10-12.
6 Marius Jakimcikas, Concordia (Irvine) Santa Clara 10-12.
6 Luke Waechter, La Salle Navy 10-12.
6 Alam Barnuevo, LaVerne Austin College 10-13.
5 Steven Csaposs, Cal Tech Occidental 10-9.
5 Ben Brown, Cal Lutheran Ottawa 10-10.
5 Isaac Salinas, Navy Johns Hopkins 10-11.
5 Nathan Swank, Ottawa Cal Baptist 10-12.
5 Zach Lowery, Cal Baptist Ottawa 10-12.
5 Mathieu Davis, Mercyhurst Monmouth 10-12.
5 Jayden Kunwar, Johns Hopkins Bucknell 10-12.
5 Robert Bolmanski, Gannon Mercyhurst 10-12.
5 Thomas Squeglia, Gannon McKendree 10-12.
5 Uros Pelemis, Fresno Pacific Austin College 10-12.
5 Clyde Huibregtse, MIT Brown 10-12.
5 Miller Geschke, MIT Brown 10-12.
5 Joseph Mahan, McKendree Mercyhurst 10-13.
4 Dylan Woodhead, Stanford Santa Clara 10-9.
4 Graham Asalone, Chapman Whittier 10-9.
4 Dominick Nevarez, Whittier Chapman 10-9.
4 Chucky Ortega, LaVerne Redlands 10-9.
4 Ethan Lewis, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Pomona-Pitzer 10-9.
4 Christian Guillaume, Occidental Cal Tech 10-9.
4 Weston Restad, Ottawa Cal Lutheran 10-10.
4 Dillon Goldsmith, Cal Lutheran Austin College 10-10.
4 Elijah Havens, Occidental Austin College 10-11.
4 Jayden Kunwar, Johns Hopkins Navy 10-11.
4 Logan Mena, Cal Baptist Fresno Pacific 10-11.
4 Jordan Blosser, George Washington LaSalle 10-11.
4 Joseph Galgani, Cal Baptist Austin College 10-12.
4 Ben Brown, Cal Lutheran Chapman 10-12.
4 Steven Csaposs, Cal Tech Redlands 10-12.
4 Joseph Schafer, Pomona Pitzer La Verne 10-12.
4 Cody Wickman, Fresno Pacific Ottawa 10-12.
4 Tyler Gentry, Fresno Pacific Ottawa 10-12.
4 Campbell Harris, Air Force UC Davis 10-12.
4 Mac Carey, Santa Clara Concordia (Irvine) 10-12.
4 Bennett Williams, Stanford Long Beach State 10-12.
4 Ethan Hemp, Gannon Mercyhurst 10-12.
4 Riley Hinkley, Gannon McKendree 10-12.
4 Blazo Mitrovic, Loyola Marymount UC San Diego 10-12.
4 Leo Berkman, Brown MIT 10-12.
4 Nico Ivanov, Johns Hopkins LaSalle 10-12.
4 Matt Haygood, McKendree Mercyhurst 10-13.
4 Kaveh Moaddeli, Monmouth Gannon 10-13.
4 Jared Stanley, Bucknell George Washington 10-13.
4 Charlie Owens, Harvard MIT 10-13.
4 Guillermo Ocasio, La Verne Washington & Jefferson 10-13.

