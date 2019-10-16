9 Garrett Boone is NC State’s Third Male Top-20 Verbal Commit for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Garrett Boone of Aquatic Team of Mecklenburg (ATOM) has opted to stay in-state with a verbal commitment to the NC State Wolfpack for 2021. The ninth-ranked swimmer in our early recruit rankings, Boone is one of three SwimSwam Top 20 athletes to verbally commit to the NC State men in the last month.

TOP TIMES

50y free – 20.26

100y free – 44.82

200y free – 1:36.65

500y free – 4:27.55

100y back – 50.19

200y back – 1:47.47

100y fly – 48.65

200y fly – 1:48.27

200y IM – 1:47.49

400y IM – 3:57.84

Boone is a versatile sprinter with impressive range, coming in fairly close to the 20.0 barrier in the 50 free while being under 4:30 in the 500 free.

At the 2019 North Carolina 4A HS Championships, Boone won the 100 free (45.51) after going 46.85 to take seventh in 2018. He was also third in the 200 IM (1:49.91), split 22.39 fly on South Mecklenburg’s 200 medley relay, and was 45.38 anchoring their 400 free relay. This summer in long course, he scored in B-finals in the 50 free and 100 free at the 2019 Speedo Junior National Championships, hitting times of 23.52 in the 50 and 51.11 in the 100.

Right now, Boone is just off of ACC scoring level in the 200 free, 200 back, and 200 IM. He’s rising fast– before the 2018-19 SCY season, he was 1:40.9/45.8/20.9 in the 200/100/50 free.

Boone joins #2 Aiden Hayes and #17 Arsenio Bustos in NC State’s class of 2025.

