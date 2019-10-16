Via Instagram Live, #12 Sam Hoover Announces Verbal to NC State for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

#12 Sam Hoover of North Carolina Aquatic Club is the fourth NC State verbal commitment for their men’s class of 2025 and their third in the last couple of days. He’s also the second North Carolina-based swimmer that head coach Braden Holloway has kept in-state for this class.

50y free – 20.30

100y free – 44.43

200y free – 1:37.84

500y free – 4:32.32

100y breast – 55.05

200y breast – 2:00.74

100y fly – 48.92

200y IM – 1:48.78

With some of the best sprint freestyle times in the class, Hoover is also one of the better breaststrokers in the class, an area in which NC State needs new speed.

At the 2019 North Carolina 3A HS Championships, Hoover won the 100 free (44.62) and the 100 breast (56.06). This was a far faster result compared to his freshman year individual performance (21.76 in the 50 free finals, 1:01.00 in the 100 breast finals). On relays at the 2019 meet, Hoover anchored with times of 20.13 and 44.82. This past summer at the 2019 Speedo Junior Nationals, Hoover placed eighth in the 100 free (50.72) and 23rd in the 100 breast (1:04.01).

NC State’s class of 2025 is off to a very fast start. Considering that their best SCY times are from their sophomore year of high school, here’s a quick glimpse at the class so far, times-wise (their strengths are largely in sprint events):

50 free 100 free 200 free 100 back 100 fly 100 breast 200 IM Arsenio Bustos 20.59 44.87 1:39.54 49.43 50.50 55.38 1:48.35 Aiden Hayes 19.73 45.15 47.26 46.54 Garrett Boone 20.26 44.82 1:36.65 50.19 48.65 1:47.49 Sam Hoover 20.30 44.43 1:37.84 48.92 55.05 1:48.78

Hoover will suit up with #2 Aiden Hayes, #9 Garrett Boone, and #17 Arsenio Bustos in NC State’s class of 2025. Notably, the Wolfpack’s first four commits are all part of our early Top 20 rankings from May.

See below for Hoover’s first Instagram story post teasing his announcement and then a screenshot from right after he announced. Hoover also shared that his final top choices were NC State, Indiana, and Alabama; three of the hottest sprint destinations in the country right now.

