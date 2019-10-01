17 Arsenio Bustos Sends Verbal to NC State Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Arsenio Bustos of Woodbridge Aquatic Club and Amity High School in Connecticut has verbally committed to NC State for fall of 2021. Bustos came in at #17 on our way-too-early rankings for the high school boys’ class of 2021. Not only is he the first publicly announced verbal from our top 20 for that class, but he appears to be the first U.S.-based verbal commit for the class of 2025 (shortly after Australia’s Tyson Upton announced his verbal to Florida).

I’m so proud to announce my verbal commitment to swim at NC State University! I can’t wait to be a part of such an amazing team and program! Thank you to all of my family, friends and coaches who have made this whole thing possible! Go Pack! ♦️🐺♦️

TOP TIMES

SCY

50 free – 20.59

100 free – 44.87

200 free – 1:39.54

50 back – 22.70

100 back – 49.43

100 breast – 55.38

200 breast – 2:00.51

100 fly – 50.50

200 IM – 1:48.35

LCM

50 free – 23.60

100 free – 50.74

100 back – 56.50

100 breast – 1:03.75

200 breast – 2:19.84

100 fly – 54.16

200 IM – 2:03.99

Bustos is incredibly versatile, with strong times in the 100 of each stroke. He’s possibly strongest as a sprint freestyler and breaststroker, and he has a great 200 IM, too. This past summer, Bustos finished fifth in the 200 IM and 100 fly and 10th in the 100 free at the 2019 Speedo Junior Nationals.

From 2018 to 2019, Bustos made huge leaps in his best events. He went from 57.3/2:06 to 55.3/2:00.5 in breast, from 23.9/47.7/1:46 to 20.5/44.8/1:39.5 in free, and 1:54 to 1:48.3 in the 200 IM.

Though he’s not at ACC-scoring level yet, Bustos is a nice get for the Wolfpack. He may be most impactful in breaststroke, which has been a weaker point on the NC State roster of late.

