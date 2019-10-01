Harvard NCAA Qualifier Raphael Marcoux Takes Olympic Redshirt Season

Harvard’s Raphael Marcoux will sit out the coming NCAA season in preparation for Canadian Olympic Trials in the spring. Marcoux would have been a senior.

Harvard has already been hit by the flood of NCAA redshirts and gap years in the Olympic year. In fact, they were the first to lose a member, with 53-point scorer Dean Farris announcing back in May that he’d be taking an Olympic redshirt season. With Farris gone and Brennan Novak graduated, Harvard was already out all 64 of its individual points from 2019 NCAAs. Marcoux was one of just three returners who had competed at NCAAs individually.

Marcoux finished 36th in the 50 free (19.58) last season and held down four relay legs for the Crimson. He also led off Harvard’s 8th-place 200 free relay (going 19.66), anchored their 400 medley relay (going 42.90, though the relay didn’t score) and 200 medley relay (19.07 as the team took 13th) and swam a leg of the 10th-place 400 free relay (42.13).

With Marcoux gone, Harvard only returns Umitcan Gures and Michael Zarian from its individual NCAA team.

Marcoux had an excellent summer, hitting personal bests in the long course 50 free, 100 free and 100 fly at the Canadian Championships in August. He won both the 50 free and 100 fly at that meet.

He finished the season ranked #5 among Canadians in the 50 free, #9 in the 100 free, and #5 in the 100 fly.

Marcoux’s Top Times

50m free: 22.58

100m free: 50.46

100m fly: 53.48

50y free: 19.22

100y free: 42.95

100y fly: 46.44

Our list of recently-announced redshirts and deferrals continues to grow: