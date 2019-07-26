SEC Freshman of the Year Olivia Carter Adds Name to NCAA Transfer Database

2019 SEC Female Freshman Swimmer of the Year Olivia Carter has added her name to the NCAA transfer database, signaling her intention to leave the University of Georgia. Carter, a native of Greensboro, North Carolina, is the 3rd-fastest 200 butterflier and 6th-fastest 100 butterflier in Georgia history.

Carter’s declaration to leave Georgia comes on the same day as another major shakeup in Athens as long-term associate head coach Harvey Humphries just announced his decision to retire after 40 years connected to Bulldog swimming.

Carter was a major asset to the University of Georgia at the 2019 SEC Championships where she won the 200 fly (1:53.23). Carter also placed 6th in the 100 fly and 11th in the 200 IM at that meet.

At the 2019 NCAA Championship, Carter placed 7th in the 200 butterfly in 1:53.06 and was a career-best 1:52.70 in prelims. Carter also placed 12th in the 100 fly with a 51.77, scoring a total of 17 points at NCAAs for the Bulldogs. Carter ranked 9th on SwimSwam’s list of the top 20 female recruits in the high school graduating class of 2018.

At the 2019 World University Games in July, Carter placed 2nd in the 200 butterfly in 2:09.56, behind victor and fellow Georgia Bulldog Dakota Luther.

SwimSwam has reached out to Carter for comment on this decision but has not yet received a response.

Top Times:

100 Butterfly, 51.77

200 Butterfly, 1:52.70

100 Backstroke, 53.28

200 Backstroke, 1:54.72

200 IM, 1:55.78

The University of Georgia women finished 18th at NCAAs last year with a total of 66 points, 17 of which were scored by Carter individually.