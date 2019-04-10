SEC Names 2018-19 Postseason Award Winners

Courtesy: SEC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced its annual men’s and women’s swimming & diving awards to cap the 2018-19 season.

Robert Howard of Alabama was named the Male Swimmer of the Year, while Robert Finke and Kieran Smith of Florida were tabbed as the Co-Male Freshmen Swimmers of the Year. Tennessee’s Zhipeng (Colin) Zeng of Tennessee and Matthew Wade were chosen as the Male Diver and the Male Freshman Diver of the Year, respectively. Anthony Nesty of Florida was selected as the Men’s Swimming Coach of the Year, and Dave Parrington of Tennessee was named the Men’s Diving Coach of the Year.

Erika Brown of Tennessee and Sydney Pickrem of Texas A&M share the Female Swimmer of the Year award. Olivia Carter of Georgia was named the Female Freshman Swimmer of the Year. Brooke Schultz of Arkansas was voted the Female Diver of the Year. Kyndal Knight of Kentucky and Aimee Wilson of LSU share the Female Freshman Diver of the Year honors. Steve Bultman of Texas A&M was chosen as the Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year, and Dale Schultz of Arkansas was tabbed the Women’s Diving Coach of the Year.

For the All-SEC Teams, the First Team consists of the top finisher in each event at the SEC Championships, and the Second Team consists of the second- and third-place finishers in each event. The All-Freshman Teams consist of any redshirt or true freshman who finished either in the top eight or is the highest scoring freshman of each event at the SEC Championships, excluding relay events.

The complete list of the 2019 SEC Swimming & Diving All-SEC Awards is as follows:

Male Swimmer of the Year: Robert Howard, Alabama

Co-Male Freshmen Swimmers of the Year: Robert Finke and Kieran Smith, Florida

Men’s Swimming Coach of the Year: Anthony Nesty, Florida

Male Diver of the Year: Zhipeng (Colin) Zeng, Tennessee

Male Freshman Diver of the Year: Matthew Wade, Tennessee

Men’s Diving Coach of the Year: Dave Parrington, Tennessee

Co-Female Swimmers of the Year: Erika Brown, Tennessee and Sydney Pickrem, Texas A&M

Female Freshman Swimmer of the Year: Olivia Carter, Georgia

Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year: Steve Bultman, Texas A&M

Female Diver of the Year: Brooke Schultz, Arkansas

Co-Female Freshmen Divers of the Year: Kyndal Knight, Kentucky and Aimee Wilson, LSU

Women’s Diving Coach of the Year: Dale Schultz, Arkansas

Commissioner’s Trophy:

Men

Robert Howard, Alabama

Women

Erika Brown, Tennessee

All-SEC First Team

Men

Knox Auerbach, Alabama

Laurent Bams, Alabama

Jonathan Berneburg, Alabama

Jack Blake, Alabama

Sam DiSette, Alabama

Robert Howard, Alabama

Zane Waddell, Alabama

Khader Baqlah, Florida

Robert Finke, Florida

Trey Freeman, Florida

Maxime Rooney, Florida

Kieran Smith, Florida

Camden Murphy, Georgia

Juan Celaya Hernandez, LSU

Daniel Hein, Missouri

Caleb Hicks, Missouri

Danny Kovac, Missouri

Mikel Schreuders, Missouri

Itay Goldfaden, South Carolina

Fynn Minuth, South Carolina

Joey Reilman, Tennessee

Zhipeng (Colin) Zeng, Tennessee

Benjamin Walker, Texas A&M

Women

Brooke Schultz, Arkansas

Erin Falconer, Auburn

Claire Fisch, Auburn

Julie Meynen, Auburn

Alyssa Tetzloff, Auburn

Leah Braswell, Florida

Olivia Carter, Georgia

Courtney Harnish, Georgia

Asia Seidt, Kentucky

Emma Barksdale, South Carolina

Marissa Roth, South Caorlina

Madeline Banic, Tennessee

Erika Brown, Tennessee

Bailey Grinter, Tennessee

Stanzi Moseley, Tennessee

Nikol Popov, Tennessee

Meghan Small, Tennessee

Anna Belousova, Texas A&M

McKenna DeBever, Texas A&M

Sydney Pickrem, Texas A&M

Katie Portz, Texas A&M

Claire Rasmus, Texas A&M

All-SEC Second Team

Men

Liam McCloskey, Auburn

Clark Beach, Florida

Will Davis, Florida

Marco Guarente, Florida

Bayley Main, Florida

Grant Sanders, Florida

Kacper Stokowski, Florida

Javier Acevedo, Georgia

James Guest, Georgia

Chase Lane, Kentucky

Danny Zhang, Kentucky

Nick Alexander, Missouri

Jack Dahlgren, Missouri

Kyle Goodwin, Missouri

Kyle Leach, Missouri

Giovanny Lima, Missouri

Rafael Davila, South Carolina

Alec Connolly, Tennessee

Kyle Decoursey, Tennessee

Matthew Garcia, Tennessee

Michael Houlie, Tennessee

Braga Verhage, Tennessee

Josh Walsh, Tennessee

Clayton Bobo, Texas A&M

Shaine Casas, Texas A&M

Adam Koster, Texas A&M

Angel Martinez, Texas A&M

Kurtis Mathews, Texas A&M

Steven Richardson, Texas A&M

Mark Theall, Texas A&M

Sam Thornton, Texas A&M

Women

Kensey McMahon, Alabama

Anna Hopkin, Arkansas

Kobie Melton, Arkansas

Molly Moore, Arkansas

Marlena Pigliacampi, Arkansas

Robyn Clevenger, Auburn

Carly Cummings, Auburn

Taylor Ault, Florida

Emma Ball, Florida

Sherridon Dressel, Florida

Isabella Garofalo, Florida

Brooke Madden, Florida

Vanessa Pearl, Florida

Veronica Burchill, Georgia

Sofia Carnevale, Georgia

Dakota Luther, Georgia

Bailey Bonnett, Kentucky

Courtney Clark, Kentucky

Geena Freriks, Kentucky

Riley Gaines, Kentucky

Ali Galyer, Kentucky

Lizzie Cui, LSU

Aimee Wilson, LSU

Haley Hynes, Missouri

Kayla Jones, Missouri

Megan Keil, Missouri

Annie Ochitwa, Missouri

Sammie Jo Porter, Missouri

Sarah Thompson, Missouri

Tess Cieplucha, Tennessee

Monika Gonzalez-Hermosillo, Texas A&M

Alais Kalonji, Texas A&M

Jing Quah, Texas A&M

All-Freshman Team

Men

Kevin Li, Alabama

Nico Perner, Alabama

Conner Pruitt, Auburn

Will Davis, Florida

Robert Finke, Florida

Trey Freeman, Florida

Kieran Smith, Florida

Kacper Stokowski, Florida

Andrew Abruzzo, Georgia

Mason Wilby, Kentucky

Danny Zhang, Kentucky

Jack Dahlgren, Missouri

Ike Khamis, Missouri

Danny Kovac, Missouri

Anton Down-Jenkins, South Carolina

Michael Houlie, Tennessee

Matthew Wade, Tennessee

Shaine Casas, Texas A&M

Women

Kalia Antoniou, Alabama

Kensey McMahon, Alabama

Rhyan White, Alabama

Emily Hetzer, Auburn

Leah Braswell, Florida

Vanessa Pearl, Florida

Elizabeth Perez, Florida

Olivia Carter, Georgia

Dakota Luther, Georgia

Riley Gaines, Kentucky

Izzy Gati, Kentucky

Kyndal Knight, Kentucky

Sophie Sorenson, Kentucky

Aimee Wilson, LSU

Megan Keil, Missouri

Sarah Rousseau, Missouri

Sinclair Larson, Tennessee

Kylie Powers, Texas A&M