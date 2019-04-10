SEC Names 2018-19 Postseason Award Winners

Courtesy: SEC
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced its annual men’s and women’s swimming & diving awards to cap the 2018-19 season.
Robert Howard of Alabama was named the Male Swimmer of the Year, while Robert Finke and Kieran Smith of Florida were tabbed as the Co-Male Freshmen Swimmers of the Year. Tennessee’s Zhipeng (Colin) Zeng of Tennessee and Matthew Wade were chosen as the Male Diver and the Male Freshman Diver of the Year, respectively. Anthony Nesty of Florida was selected as the Men’s Swimming Coach of the Year, and Dave Parrington of Tennessee was named the Men’s Diving Coach of the Year.
Erika Brown of Tennessee and Sydney Pickrem of Texas A&M share the Female Swimmer of the Year award. Olivia Carter of Georgia was named the Female Freshman Swimmer of the Year. Brooke Schultz of Arkansas was voted the Female Diver of the Year. Kyndal Knight of Kentucky and Aimee Wilson of LSU share the Female Freshman Diver of the Year honors. Steve Bultman of Texas A&M was chosen as the Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year, and Dale Schultz of Arkansas was tabbed the Women’s Diving Coach of the Year.
For the All-SEC Teams, the First Team consists of the top finisher in each event at the SEC Championships, and the Second Team consists of the second- and third-place finishers in each event. The All-Freshman Teams consist of any redshirt or true freshman who finished either in the top eight or is the highest scoring freshman of each event at the SEC Championships, excluding relay events.
The complete list of the 2019 SEC Swimming & Diving All-SEC Awards is as follows:
Male Swimmer of the Year: Robert Howard, Alabama
Co-Male Freshmen Swimmers of the Year: Robert Finke and Kieran Smith, Florida
Men’s Swimming Coach of the Year: Anthony Nesty, Florida
Male Diver of the Year: Zhipeng (Colin) Zeng, Tennessee
Male Freshman Diver of the Year: Matthew Wade, Tennessee
Men’s Diving Coach of the Year: Dave Parrington, Tennessee
Co-Female Swimmers of the Year: Erika Brown, Tennessee and Sydney Pickrem, Texas A&M
Female Freshman Swimmer of the Year: Olivia Carter, Georgia
Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year: Steve Bultman, Texas A&M
Female Diver of the Year: Brooke Schultz, Arkansas
Co-Female Freshmen Divers of the Year: Kyndal Knight, Kentucky and Aimee Wilson, LSU
Women’s Diving Coach of the Year: Dale Schultz, Arkansas
Commissioner’s Trophy:
Men
Robert Howard, Alabama
Women
Erika Brown, Tennessee
All-SEC First Team
Men
Knox Auerbach, Alabama
Laurent Bams, Alabama
Jonathan Berneburg, Alabama
Jack Blake, Alabama
Sam DiSette, Alabama
Robert Howard, Alabama
Zane Waddell, Alabama
Khader Baqlah, Florida
Robert Finke, Florida
Trey Freeman, Florida
Maxime Rooney, Florida
Kieran Smith, Florida
Camden Murphy, Georgia
Juan Celaya Hernandez, LSU
Daniel Hein, Missouri
Caleb Hicks, Missouri
Danny Kovac, Missouri
Mikel Schreuders, Missouri
Itay Goldfaden, South Carolina
Fynn Minuth, South Carolina
Joey Reilman, Tennessee
Zhipeng (Colin) Zeng, Tennessee
Benjamin Walker, Texas A&M
Women
Brooke Schultz, Arkansas
Erin Falconer, Auburn
Claire Fisch, Auburn
Julie Meynen, Auburn
Alyssa Tetzloff, Auburn
Leah Braswell, Florida
Olivia Carter, Georgia
Courtney Harnish, Georgia
Asia Seidt, Kentucky
Emma Barksdale, South Carolina
Marissa Roth, South Caorlina
Madeline Banic, Tennessee
Erika Brown, Tennessee
Bailey Grinter, Tennessee
Stanzi Moseley, Tennessee
Nikol Popov, Tennessee
Meghan Small, Tennessee
Anna Belousova, Texas A&M
McKenna DeBever, Texas A&M
Sydney Pickrem, Texas A&M
Katie Portz, Texas A&M
Claire Rasmus, Texas A&M
All-SEC Second Team
Men
Liam McCloskey, Auburn
Clark Beach, Florida
Will Davis, Florida
Marco Guarente, Florida
Bayley Main, Florida
Grant Sanders, Florida
Kacper Stokowski, Florida
Javier Acevedo, Georgia
James Guest, Georgia
Chase Lane, Kentucky
Danny Zhang, Kentucky
Nick Alexander, Missouri
Jack Dahlgren, Missouri
Kyle Goodwin, Missouri
Kyle Leach, Missouri
Giovanny Lima, Missouri
Rafael Davila, South Carolina
Alec Connolly, Tennessee
Kyle Decoursey, Tennessee
Matthew Garcia, Tennessee
Michael Houlie, Tennessee
Braga Verhage, Tennessee
Josh Walsh, Tennessee
Clayton Bobo, Texas A&M
Shaine Casas, Texas A&M
Adam Koster, Texas A&M
Angel Martinez, Texas A&M
Kurtis Mathews, Texas A&M
Steven Richardson, Texas A&M
Mark Theall, Texas A&M
Sam Thornton, Texas A&M
Women
Kensey McMahon, Alabama
Anna Hopkin, Arkansas
Kobie Melton, Arkansas
Molly Moore, Arkansas
Marlena Pigliacampi, Arkansas
Robyn Clevenger, Auburn
Carly Cummings, Auburn
Taylor Ault, Florida
Emma Ball, Florida
Sherridon Dressel, Florida
Isabella Garofalo, Florida
Brooke Madden, Florida
Vanessa Pearl, Florida
Veronica Burchill, Georgia
Sofia Carnevale, Georgia
Dakota Luther, Georgia
Bailey Bonnett, Kentucky
Courtney Clark, Kentucky
Geena Freriks, Kentucky
Riley Gaines, Kentucky
Ali Galyer, Kentucky
Lizzie Cui, LSU
Aimee Wilson, LSU
Haley Hynes, Missouri
Kayla Jones, Missouri
Megan Keil, Missouri
Annie Ochitwa, Missouri
Sammie Jo Porter, Missouri
Sarah Thompson, Missouri
Tess Cieplucha, Tennessee
Monika Gonzalez-Hermosillo, Texas A&M
Alais Kalonji, Texas A&M
Jing Quah, Texas A&M
All-Freshman Team
Men
Kevin Li, Alabama
Nico Perner, Alabama
Conner Pruitt, Auburn
Will Davis, Florida
Robert Finke, Florida
Trey Freeman, Florida
Kieran Smith, Florida
Kacper Stokowski, Florida
Andrew Abruzzo, Georgia
Mason Wilby, Kentucky
Danny Zhang, Kentucky
Jack Dahlgren, Missouri
Ike Khamis, Missouri
Danny Kovac, Missouri
Anton Down-Jenkins, South Carolina
Michael Houlie, Tennessee
Matthew Wade, Tennessee
Shaine Casas, Texas A&M
Women
Kalia Antoniou, Alabama
Kensey McMahon, Alabama
Rhyan White, Alabama
Emily Hetzer, Auburn
Leah Braswell, Florida
Vanessa Pearl, Florida
Elizabeth Perez, Florida
Olivia Carter, Georgia
Dakota Luther, Georgia
Riley Gaines, Kentucky
Izzy Gati, Kentucky
Kyndal Knight, Kentucky
Sophie Sorenson, Kentucky
Aimee Wilson, LSU
Megan Keil, Missouri
Sarah Rousseau, Missouri
Sinclair Larson, Tennessee
Kylie Powers, Texas A&M
