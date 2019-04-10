KingKyle Says “Some Of My Skills Aren’t World Class Yet”

2019 AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

On night 2 of the 2019 Australian National Championships, 2016 Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers produced a monster 47.48 new personal best in the men’s 100m freestyle. That destroyed the competition, beating the fastest man ever in textile, Cameron McEvoy, by over a second and a half.

Chalmers’ time even beat what it took the now-20-year-old to win Rio gold, which was 47.58, the South Australian’s previous personal best.

Speaking of his historic race at his home pool of the SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre, Chalmers said, “I wasn’t expecting that at all, I felt lethargic and heavy in the water this morning which is pretty normal with no taper and trying to back up from last night (where he won the 100m butterfly) so I did everything I could to get myself swimming fast.

“I got a massage and gave myself plenty of time to stretch and recover and did a 2.5km warm up — which is a very extended warm up for me, we’re trying to train through this meet.

“So to go that fast I really wanted to do a 47, I’ve never been 47 in my home pool so we’ve ticked that box and it’s exciting.

“Some of my skills are probably not world class yet and I know if I can drop those 0.1 of a second then everything adds up. That time is a great time, obviously my fastest I’ve ever done and it’s competitive in the world,” he said.

“I have a skill acquisition (coach) who works with me on a daily basis so we’ll review tonight, work out where the areas are that I need to improve on.

“I know my turn this morning was 0.04 of a second slower than what Cam (McEvoy) went when he went 47.0 so I know that my skills are coming, but it’s just about practising every time we do a turn in training.

“We do hundreds of them a day and you can practice bad skills pretty easily so it’s your muscle memory coming into a race you don’t want to be thinking about it too much you just want it to happen naturally.”

MEN’S 100M FREE – FINAL

2016 Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers threw down a monster personal best of 47.48 to take the gold tonight in the men’s 100m free with ease. After hitting a solid 48.60 in this morning’s prelims, fans knew something was on the agenda for tonight in Chalmers’ home pool and the 20-year-old Marion swimmer didn’t disappoint.

Opening in 23.08 and closing in 24.40 (!), Chalmers put up a time that beat his gold medal-wining mark from Rio by .10. #KingKyle remains the top swimmer in the world in this event by a long shot, leading the elite with the only sub-48 second time of the season. You can read more about Chalmers’ phenomenal swim here.

Australia’s national record holder and the fastest man ever in a textile suit (47.04 from 2016), Cameron McEvoy, was faster than this morning’s 49.21, but still managed just 49.07 tonight for silver. We’ll see what he can produce at the World Championships Trials in June.

Clyde Lewis of St. Peters Western nabbed 3rd place in 49.29.