Aussies Day 2: Wilson’s 2:07, C1’s 3rd Sub-53 Of The Meet & #KingKyle

2019 AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Men’s 200m Breast – Final

GOLD – Matthew Wilson, 2:07.16* Australian Record, Commonwealth Record

SILVER – Zac Stubblety-Cook, 2:08.38

BRONZE – Sam Williamson, 2:13.09

Matthew Wilson blew away the field, as well as his own previous personal best, with a monster 2:07.16 winning 200m breast tonight. That overtakes the 2009 supersuited record held by Christian Sprenger, as well as catapults Wilson up to 4th on the list of all-time performers in the event. You can read more details about Wilson’s history-making swim here.

For his part, Zac Stubblety-Cook put up a solid performance in his own right, taking silver in 2:08.38. This represents the 20-year-old’s 2nd fastest time ever, sitting 2nd only to his 2:07.89 mark that gave him silver behind reigning world record holder Ippei Watanabe at last year’s Pan Pacs.

Sam Williamson rounded out the top 3 finishers in the men’s 200m breast tonight in 2:13.09.

Women’s 100m Fly – Final

GOLD – Emma McKeon , 56.85

SILVER – Brianna Throssell, 57.52

BRONZE – Alice Stuart, 59.97

The top 3 finishers in tonight’s 100m fly were all under 1:00, led by the versatile Olympian Emma McKeon. The 24-year-old Griffith University swimmer split 26.59/30.26 to produce a winning time of 56.85, her quickest of the season and the #1 time in the world this year. McKeon now dethrones Olympic champion and world record holder Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden by just .01.

Western Australia’s Brianna Throssell continues to put up some solid sprinting efforts, following up on her 100m free personal best from last night with a near-personal best in this 100m fly this evening. Throssell split 27.02/30.50 to register a mark of 57.52, a time now ranked 5th in the world.

Alice Stuart of TSS Aquatics earned bronze tonight in 59.97, representing the 21-year-old’s first time ever under the minute threshold.

Men’s 100m Free – Final

2016 Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers threw down a monster personal best of 47.48 to take the gold tonight in the men’s 100m free with ease. After hitting a solid 48.60 in this morning’s prelims, fans knew something was on the agenda for tonight in Chalmers’ home pool and the 20-year-old Marion swimmer didn’t disappoint.

Opening in 23.08 and closing in 24.40 (!), Chalmers put up a time that beat his gold medal-wining mark from Rio by .10. #KingKyle remains the top swimmer in the world in this event by a long shot, leading the elite with the only sub-48 second time of the season. You can read more about Chalmers’ phenomenal swim here.

Australia’s national record holder and the fastest man ever in a textile suit (47.04 from 2016), Cameron McEvoy, was faster than this morning’s 49.21, but still managed just 49.07 tonight for silver. We’ll see what he can produce at the World Championships Trials in June.

Clyde Lewis of St. Peters Western nabbed 3rd place in 49.29.

Women’s 400m IM – Final

17-year-old Kaylee McKeown impressed in the women’s 400m IM, throwing down a time of 4:40.25 to take the gold ahead of a field that included seasoned IM racer Blair Evans and last night’s 800m free silver medalist Kiah Melverton.

McKeown lurked in 4th place after the first 100m, then moved up to 3rd at the 200m mark. The USCS teen then made her move on the breaststroke leg, splitting sub-40 on both 50’s to wind up ahead of the pack and stay there with a 31.26 closing 50m free. Her 4:40.25 time positions the teen as 11th in the world this season.

Calypso Sheridan, who recently made waves stateside by becoming Northwestern University’s first female finalist since 2012 in this event, took silver tonight in 4:41.40, a big-time personal best by well over 7 seconds.

Blair Evans of Western Australia took bronze in 4:41.97.

Men’s 50m Fly – Final

GOLD – William Yang, 23.23

SILVER – Cameron Jones, 23.63

BRONZE – Shaun Champion, 24.01

Putting up the best time of his career, 20-year-old William Yang took the men’s 50m fly title in a mark of 23.23, one of only two sub-24 second swimmers in the final. Yang’s previous personal best rested at the 23.49 logged recently at the NSW State Championships, but the Bobby Hurley-trained athlete hacked .26 off that to night to check-in with the 2nd fastest time in the world right now.

Men’s 800m Free – Final

GOLD – Jack McLoughlin , 7:58.66

SILVER – Josh Parrish, 7:59.38

BRONZE – Ben Roberts, 8:01.22

Triple medalist at last year’s Pan Pacific Championships, Jack McLoughlin, earned gold tonight in the men’s 800m free after a tight battle with runner-up Josh Parrish. The pair were rarely separated by more than a couple of tenths during the entire 800m final in South Australia tonight, but the 24-year-old Chandler swimmer broke though on the final 200m to maintain the lead and clock a solid effort of 7:58.66 for gold.

McLoughlin has already been faster this season, producing a time of 7:48.04 from the Queensland Championships that renders him in slot #6 in the current world rankings this season.

For his part, Parrish put up a sub-8:00 outing of his own for silver, stopping the clock in 7:59.38, his swiftest of the season, while Ben Roberts rounded out the top 3 in 8:01.22.

Women’s 4x100m Free Relay – Final

GOLD – St. Peters Western, 3:36.27* Club Record

SILVER – Knox, 3:42.66

BRONZE – Marion, 3:43.77

The foursome of Ariarne Titmus, Meg Harris, Abbey Harkin and Shayna Jack combined to put up a new Australian club record of 3:36.27 in the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay. Titmus led-off with a new personal best time of 54.28, while Harris clocked 54.47 followed by Harkin’s 54.85 and finally Jack’s big-time anchor of 52.67.

Knox’s team saw a nice 53.73 time from Bronte Campbell on the 3rd leg, while Cate Campbell put up her 3rd 52-point 100m free of these championships with an anchor of 52.48.

Marion’s top split came from Madi Wilson‘s 53.73 anchor, which is a super solid effort for this backstroker-turning-freestyle ace.