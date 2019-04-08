Chalmers Hits 47.48 To Beat Gold Medal-Winning Time From Rio

2019 AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, April 7th – Friday, April 12th
- SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre
- LCM
- Meet Site
- SwimSwam Meet Preview
- Entry Lists
- Day 1 Recap
- Live Results
- Live Stream
On the heels of Matthew Wilson’s monster 2:07.16 swim in the men’s 200m breaststroke to become the 4th fastest performer of all-time, 2016 Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers produced something special in the men’s 100m freestyle tonight.
Competing at his home pool on night 2 of the Australian National Championships, 20-year-old Chalmers cranked out an unbelievable 100m freestyle time of 47.48, beating his gold medal-winning time from the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Chalmers’ time from Rio was 47.58, so he was faster by a tenth this evening.
Tonight the Marion swimmer split 23.08/24.40 to crush the field, with Cameron McEvoy hitting the wall well over half a second later in 49.07.
For Chalmers, his time represents the fastest in the world by a long shot, maintaining his post as the top dog in the world with his 2nd sub-48 second time of the year. His previous top mark of the season was the 47.89 produced at the NSW Championships.
2018-2019 LCM MEN 100 FREE
CHALMERS
47.89
|2
|Kliment
KOLESNIKOV
|RUS
|48.04
|10/09
|3
|Junyi
HE
|CHN
|48.10
|03/28
|4
|Katsumi
NAKAMURA
|JPN
|48.12
|02/09
|5
|Nandor
NEMETH
|HUN
|48.17
|03/29
Chalmers’ 47.48 outing this evening in South Australia now checks the lizard king and aspiring AFL player in as the 11th fastest performer of all-time, relegating American icon Michael Phelps to slot #12.
Made it look easy. As a back end swimmer it was interesting to see him go out a bit faster.