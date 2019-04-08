Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Chalmers Hits 47.48 To Beat Gold Medal-Winning Time From Rio

2019 AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

On the heels of Matthew Wilson’s monster 2:07.16 swim in the men’s 200m breaststroke to become the 4th fastest performer of all-time, 2016 Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers produced something special in the men’s 100m freestyle tonight.

Competing at his home pool on night 2 of the Australian National Championships, 20-year-old Chalmers cranked out an unbelievable 100m freestyle time of 47.48, beating his gold medal-winning time from the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Chalmers’ time from Rio was 47.58, so he was faster by a tenth this evening.

Tonight the Marion swimmer split 23.08/24.40 to crush the field, with Cameron McEvoy hitting the wall well over half a second later in 49.07.

For Chalmers, his time represents the fastest in the world by a long shot, maintaining his post as the top dog in the world with his 2nd sub-48 second time of the year. His previous top mark of the season was the 47.89 produced at the NSW Championships.

2018-2019 LCM MEN 100 FREE

KyleAUS
CHALMERS
03/15
47.89
2Kliment
KOLESNIKOV		RUS48.0410/09
3Junyi
HE		CHN48.1003/28
4Katsumi
NAKAMURA		JPN48.1202/09
5Nandor
NEMETH		HUN48.1703/29
View Top 26»

Chalmers’ 47.48 outing this evening in South Australia now checks the lizard king and aspiring AFL player in as the 11th fastest performer of all-time, relegating American icon Michael Phelps to slot #12.


            
        

        

        
              
        
Miss M
Made it look easy. As a back end swimmer it was interesting to see him go out a bit faster.


