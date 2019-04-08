Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Matthew Wilson’s 2:07.16 Takes Down Sprenger Supersuit 2Breast Record

2019 AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

20-year-old Matthew Wilson threw down the swim of his life on day 2 of the 2019 Australian National Championships. The Southport Olympic Swimming Club athlete powered his way to the top of the podium in the men’s 200m breaststroke, clocking a monster effort of 2:07.16 to produce a new Australian National Record and Commonwealth Record.

Wilson staked his claim on the men’s 200m breast this morning with a 2:10.52 solid swim out of the heats. But, the Pan Pacs bronze medalist had designs on busting out a big swim by taking his final out tonight under World Record pace. Splitting 1:00.94/1:06.22, Wilson produced his fastest time ever, obliterating his previous career-fastest of 2:08.22 from Pan Pacs.

His 2:07.16 time tonight also overtakes the supersuited record of Christian Sprenger, who held the Aussie NR and Commonwealth Record of 2:07.31 since the 2009 World Championships in Rome.

Just last month Wilson hit a big-time mark of 2:08.56 to absolutely manhandle the men’s 200m breaststroke field at the NSW Championships. At the time, his sub-2:09 effort checked in as the 3rd fastest time in the world.

Wilson’s 2:07.16 now checks the man in as the 2nd fastest in the world, sitting only behind reigning world reocrd holder Ippei Watnaabe of Japan who produced a 2:07.02 just yesterday at the Japan Swimming Championships.

He is now the 4th fastest performer of all-time in the event, with only the men below ahead of him.

#1 – 2:06.67 IPPEI WATANABE JPN 10TH TOKYO SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS 1/27/2017 TOKYO
#2 – 2:06.80 Anton Chupkov RUS 2018 European Champs 8/6/2018 Glasgow
#3 – 2:07.01 Akihiro Yamaguchi JPN 9/15/2012 Gifu Prefecture

Robbos

Chalmers just went 47.48 in the 100 free.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
32 minutes ago
Robbos

Great swim by Wilson.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
31 minutes ago
Miss M

Wonderfully controlled swim by Wilson.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
23 minutes ago

