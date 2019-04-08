Matthew Wilson’s 2:07.16 Takes Down Sprenger Supersuit 2Breast Record

2019 AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

20-year-old Matthew Wilson threw down the swim of his life on day 2 of the 2019 Australian National Championships. The Southport Olympic Swimming Club athlete powered his way to the top of the podium in the men’s 200m breaststroke, clocking a monster effort of 2:07.16 to produce a new Australian National Record and Commonwealth Record.

Wilson staked his claim on the men’s 200m breast this morning with a 2:10.52 solid swim out of the heats. But, the Pan Pacs bronze medalist had designs on busting out a big swim by taking his final out tonight under World Record pace. Splitting 1:00.94/1:06.22, Wilson produced his fastest time ever, obliterating his previous career-fastest of 2:08.22 from Pan Pacs.

His 2:07.16 time tonight also overtakes the supersuited record of Christian Sprenger, who held the Aussie NR and Commonwealth Record of 2:07.31 since the 2009 World Championships in Rome.

Just last month Wilson hit a big-time mark of 2:08.56 to absolutely manhandle the men’s 200m breaststroke field at the NSW Championships. At the time, his sub-2:09 effort checked in as the 3rd fastest time in the world.

Wilson’s 2:07.16 now checks the man in as the 2nd fastest in the world, sitting only behind reigning world reocrd holder Ippei Watnaabe of Japan who produced a 2:07.02 just yesterday at the Japan Swimming Championships.

He is now the 4th fastest performer of all-time in the event, with only the men below ahead of him.