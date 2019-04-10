Chalmers Collects 3rd Aussie National Title With 200 Free Victory

2019 AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Women’s 200m Back – Final

Winning her first national title tonight was 18-year-old Minna Atherton. The Brisbane Grammar athlete topped the women’s 200m backstroke field tonight, just barely, squeaking out the in in a time of 2:11.18.

Right behind her was teammate and Northwestern University NCAA A finalist Calypso Sheridan, who continued her meet with another big swim here tonight. Sheridan touched just .05 behind Atherton to take silver in 2:11.23, 2 days after hitting a big-time personal best in the 400m IM for silver.

For Atherton, tonight’s effort was well off her personal best of 2:08.00 from 2016, but enough to take the gold. Sheridan’s time tonight replaces her previous personal best by a mile, with the 20-year-old not having swum this at a major meet since 2017. Her lifetime best was the 2:14.73 clocked in 2015, so she put up a solid swim tonight for a new PB.

USCS swimmer Sheridan rounded out the top 3 in 2:12.60.

Men’s 200m Free – Final

After firing off a warning shot to the world with his 47.48 personal best and 100m freestyle gold medal-winning time here at his home pool, #KingKyle Chalmers produced another top swim in the 200m free.

Punching the top time of the morning in 1:47.63, the 20-year-old 100m free Olympic champion from Rio dropped over a second to ultimately top the podium in a mark of 1:46.30. That held off 18-year-old Bond racer Elijah Winnington who produced a mark of 1:46.91 for runner-up, while Clyde Lewis did some damage with a 1:47.92 for bronze.

Chalmers split 51.95/54.35 to put together his 1:46.30 while Winnington’s splits entailed a quicker 51.58, but slightly slower back half of 55.33. Winnington already holds a season fastest of 1:46.13, the newly-minted World Junior Record in the event, which he logged at last December’s Queensland Championships. That keeps Winnington as the 5th fastest swimmer in the world.

Chalmers gets bumped up from 16th place in the world with his 1:47.45 from NSWs to now 7th in the world rankings. As a refresher, Chalmers took the 2018 Commonwealth Games title in a rapid 1:45.56.

St. Peters Western’s Lewis earned bronze tonight in 1:47.92, the 6th fastest time of the 21-year-old’s career. He took 7th place at last year’s Pan Pacs in a time of 1:46.94.

Men’s 400m IM – Final

GOLD – Mitch Larkin, 4:14.62

SILVER – Brendon Smith, 4:14.91

BRONZE – Kieren Pollard, 4:21.31

Mitch Larkin produced a new personal best in this men’s 400m IM, hacking about a second off of his 4:15.68 title-winning mark from this same meet last year.

Tonight the 25-year-old Olympic medalist had to fight to the end, as 18-year-old Nunawading athlete Brendon Smith swam the race of his life to try to chase down Larkin. Smith ultimately touched in 4:14.91, a monster new personal best by over 4 seconds.

Larkin and Smith entered the final 100m with the former in the lead, but Smith slowly gained on the 2015 double World Champion, out splitting him on the final 100m 57.49 to Larkin’s 59.19, but the teen simply ran out of real estate to hit the wall first. Instead, Smith’s time tonight granted him the silver medal and would have split the American Foster brothers for silver at last year’s Junior Pan Pacific Championships where Smith finished in 4th.

Bronze tonight went to Kieren Pollard in 4:21.31, which represents a new personal best for the 19-year-old Breakers swimmer as well.

Larkin now ranks 7th in the world while Smith moves into slot #8 in the season’s rankings.