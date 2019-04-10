GAF Mumbai, SGTIDM Delhi, GAFRAY Bagalore Swimmers Win 30 Medals

Courtesy: Vijay Bharadwaj

Swimmers from the Glenmark Aquatic Foundation Mumbai, SAI Glenmark TIDM Delhi and GAFRAY Bangalore claimed 30 medals comprising of 11 Gold, 13 Silver and 5 Bronze medals at the Thailand Age Group Swimming Championships which concluded on 10th April 2019 at Bangkok.

The Event proved historical for SGTIDM swimmer Kushagra Rawat as he clocked a B cut in the 800 m Freestyle for both the Tokyo Olympics and the FINA World Championships to be held in Gwangju, South Korea in July 2019. Kushagra also made the B cut in the 400 m Freestyle for the World Championships. He won 3 Gold medals in the meet and recorded the best ever time for an Indian swimmer in the 800m Freestyle clocking a time of 08:07.99

Swadesh Mondal won the 200 IM giving his personal best and clocking a time better than the National record for Group I stopping the clock at 02.09.21. Swadesh also excelled in his breaststroke events winning 3 golds in the 200 IM, 200 m Breaststroke and 50 m Breaststroke.

Kiara Bangera from GAF Mumbai had a rich haul of 5 medals making it a very successful event for this talented swimmer. Kiara won 4 silvers in the 200 m Butterfly, 200 m Freestyle, 1500 m Freestyle and 400 m Freestyle. She won the bronze in the 800 m Freestyle. It was the first outing for Kiara for distance events like the 800 and 1500 m Freestyle.

Other medal winners included Bikram Changmai with 2 Golds, Ansu Kar with 1 silver and 2 Bronze, Aryan Vijay Varnekar, Maana Patel and Veer Khatkar with 1 Gold and 1 Silver each, Anurag R Singh and Gyan Sandhan Kashyap with 2 Silver each.

Saif Chandan Ali from GAFRAY Bangalore won a Silver medal in Boys Group I category in 200 m Butterfly and became the first swimmer from the Bangalore Centre to win a medal at an International meet.

The team was led by Technical Director Carles Subirana and head coaches Partha Pratim Majumder, Peter Carswell and Bushan Kumar. Coach Parampal from SGTIDM was also a part of the team in Bangkok.

Medal Winners: