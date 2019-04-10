Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

GAF Mumbai, SGTIDM Delhi, GAFRAY Bagalore Swimmers Win 30 Medals

Courtesy: Vijay Bharadwaj

Swimmers from the Glenmark Aquatic Foundation Mumbai, SAI Glenmark TIDM Delhi and GAFRAY Bangalore claimed 30 medals comprising of 11 Gold, 13 Silver and 5 Bronze medals at the Thailand Age Group Swimming Championships which concluded on 10th April 2019 at Bangkok.

The Event proved historical for SGTIDM swimmer Kushagra Rawat as he clocked a B cut in the 800 m Freestyle for both the Tokyo Olympics and the FINA World Championships to be held in Gwangju, South Korea in July 2019. Kushagra also made the B cut in the 400 m Freestyle for the World Championships. He won 3 Gold medals in the meet and recorded the best ever time for an Indian swimmer in the 800m Freestyle clocking a time of 08:07.99

Swadesh Mondal won the 200 IM giving his personal best and clocking a time better than the National record for Group I stopping the clock at  02.09.21. Swadesh also excelled in his breaststroke events winning 3 golds in the 200 IM, 200 m Breaststroke and 50 m Breaststroke.

Kiara Bangera from GAF Mumbai had a rich haul of 5 medals making it a very successful event for this talented swimmer. Kiara won 4 silvers in the 200 m Butterfly, 200 m Freestyle, 1500 m Freestyle and 400 m Freestyle. She won the bronze in the 800 m Freestyle. It was the first outing for Kiara for distance events like the 800 and 1500 m Freestyle.

Other medal winners included Bikram Changmai with 2 Golds, Ansu Kar with 1 silver and 2 Bronze, Aryan Vijay Varnekar, Maana Patel and Veer Khatkar with 1 Gold and 1 Silver each, Anurag R Singh and Gyan Sandhan Kashyap with 2 Silver each.

Saif Chandan Ali from GAFRAY Bangalore won a  Silver medal in Boys Group I category in 200 m Butterfly and became the first swimmer from the Bangalore Centre to win a medal at an International meet.

The team was led by Technical Director Carles Subirana and head coaches Partha Pratim Majumder, Peter Carswell and Bushan Kumar. Coach Parampal from SGTIDM was also a part of the team in Bangkok.

Medal Winners:

S.No. Name Group Event Time Place
1 Kushagra Rawat Open 1500 Freestyle 15.56.60 Gold
2 Veer Khatkar II 100 m Freestyle 00:53.5 Gold
3 Aryan Vijay Varnekar II 50 m Butterfly 00:25.6 Gold
4 Maana Patel Open 100 m Backstroke 01:05.5 Gold
5 Bikram Changmai II 100 m Butterfly 00:57.2 Gold
6 Swadesh Mondal II 200 m Breaststroke 02:23.0 Gold
7 Kushagra Rawat Open 400 m Freestyle 03:56.1 Gold
8 Swadesh Mondal II 200 m Individual Medley 02:09.8 Gold
9 Kushagra Rawat Open 800 m Freestyle 08:08.0 Gold
10 Bikram Changmai II 200 m Butterfly 02:10.0 Gold
11 Swadesh Mondal II 50 Breaststroke 00.31.27 Gold
12 Aryan Vijay Varnekar II 100 m Butterfly 00:57.3 Silver
13 Gyan Sandhan Kashyap II 100 m Freestyle 00:54.4 Silver
14 Kiara Bangera III 200 m Butterfly 02:31.6 Silver
15 Kiara Bangera III 200 m Freestyle 02:12.8 Silver
16 Ansu Kar III 800 m Freestyle 09:28.0 Silver
17 Anurag R. Singh I 800 m Freestyle 08:34.7 Silver
18 Kiara Bangera III 1500 m Freestyle 18:59.1 Silver
19 Prachi Tokas I 1500 m Freestyle 18:26.3 Silver
20 Maana Patel Open 200 m Backstroke 02:26.4 Silver
21 Gyan Sandhan Kashyap II 200 m Freestyle 02:00.2 Silver
22 Saif Chandan K S I 200 m Butterfly 02:08.9 Silver
23 Anurag R. Singh I 1500 Freestyle 16.27.23 Silver
24 Kiara Bangera III 400 Freestyle 04.39.25 Silver
25 Kiara Bangera III 800 m Freestyle 09:41.5 Bronze
26 Shivangi Sarma I 400 m Individual Medley 05:35.0 Bronze
27 Ansu Kar III 400 m Freestyle 04:31.3 Bronze
28 Gyan Sandhan Kashyap II 800 m Freestyle 08:53.1 Bronze
29 Ansu Kar III 200 m Freestyle 02:08.9 Bronze
30 Shivangi Sarma I 400 m Freestyle 04.38.10 Bronze

 

