All of the Links You Need For the 2019 Pro Swim Series – Richmond

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

The 2o19 Pro Swim Series is making its next stop today in Richmond. The meet will start tonight at 6:00pm E.T. with the men’s and women’ 800 freestyles. USA Swimming will have a live stream of all sessions on the main page of their website. Additionally, NBC Sports will be streaming the finals sessions on their website.

ORDER OF EVENTS

Wednesday – 4/10

W 800 Free

M 800 Free

Thursday – 4/11

W 200 Free

M 200 Free

W 100 Brast

M 100 Breast

W 50 Back

M 50 Back

W 100 Fly

M 100 Fly

W 400 IM

M 400 IM

Friday – 4/12

W 200 Fly

M 200 Fly

W 50 Free

M 50 Free

W 100 Back

M 100 Back

W 200 Breast

M 200 Breast

W 50 Fly

M 50 Fly

W 400 Free

M 400 Free

Saturday – 4/13

W 200 IM

M 200 IM

W 200 Back

M 200 Back

W 50 Breast

M 50 Breast

W 100 Free

M 100 Free

W 1500 Free

M 1500 Free

PRIZE MONEY

All events at the five stops of the 2019 TYR Pro Swim Series are eligible for prize money. The TYR Pro Swim Series prize money is based on first-, second-, and third-place performances at each meet in the Championship final only. The prize money system is as follows:

First place = $1,500

Second place = $1000

Third place = $500

In addition, the athlete (one per gender) who has the highest scoring prelim swim, in Olympic Events only, based on FINA power points, at each TYR Pro Swim Series Meet, will win an additional $1500. At the conclusion of the 2019 TYR Pro Swim Series –the eligible athlete (male and female) who has the highest scoring swim in an individual Olympic event (based on FINA long course power points) at any of the TYR Pro Swim Series will win a one-year lease of a BMW vehicle, plus a stipend from USA Swimming to help cover delivery charges and/or taxes on the vehicle. More on that here.