Watch Select Race Videos (US Only) From 1st 2 Days Of Pan Pacs (VIDEO)

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, August 9 – Tuesday, August 14, 2018
- Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center, Tokyo, Japan
Throughout the first two days of competition at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo, Japan, NBC Sports (Olympic Channel) has released select race videos from finals sessions. Race videos below include the women’s 200 free and men’s 400 IM from the day one and the women’s and men’s 100 free and women’s 4×200 freestyle relay from day two.
Video courtesy of NBCSports
WOMEN’S 200 FREE – Day 1
- Pan Pac Record:
1:55.16, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2018
- GOLD: Taylor Ruck, CAN, 1:54.44
- SILVER: Rikako Ikee, JPN, 1:54.85
- BRONZE: Katie Ledecky, USA, 1:55.16
MEN’S 400 IM – Day 1
- Pan Pac Record: 4:07.59, Ryan Lochte (USA), 2010
- GOLD: Chase Kalisz, USA, 4:07.95
- SILVER: Kosuke Hagino, JPN, 4:11.13
- BRONZE: Daiya Seto, JPN, 4:12.60
WOMEN’S 100 FREE – Day 2
- Pan Pacs Record:
52.62, Cate Campbell (AUS), 2014
- GOLD: Cate Campbell, AUS, 52.03
- SILVER: Simone Manuel, USA, 52.66
- BRONZE: Taylor Ruck, CAN, 52.72
Video courtesy of NBC Sports
MEN’S 100 FREE – Day 2
- Pan Pacs Record: 47.82, Cameron McEvoy (AUS), 2014
- GOLD: Kyle Chalmers, AUS, 48.00
- TIE-SILVER: Jack Cartwright. AUS, 48.22
- TIE-SILVER: Caeleb Dressel, USA, 48.22
WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY – Day 2
- Pan Pacs Record:
7:46.40, USA, 2014
- GOLD: AUS, 7:44.12
- SILVER: USA, 7:44.37
- BRONZE: CAN, 7:47.28
Video courtesy of NBCSports
