Watch Select Race Videos (US Only) From 1st 2 Days Of Pan Pacs (VIDEO)

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Throughout the first two days of competition at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo, Japan, NBC Sports (Olympic Channel) has released select race videos from finals sessions. Race videos below include the women’s 200 free and men’s 400 IM from the day one and the women’s and men’s 100 free and women’s 4×200 freestyle relay from day two.

Video courtesy of NBCSports

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – Day 1

  1. GOLD: Taylor Ruck, CAN, 1:54.44
  2. SILVER: Rikako Ikee, JPN, 1:54.85
  3. BRONZE: Katie Ledecky, USA, 1:55.16

MEN’S 400 IM – Day 1

  • Pan Pac Record: 4:07.59, Ryan Lochte (USA), 2010
  1. GOLD: Chase Kalisz, USA, 4:07.95
  2. SILVER: Kosuke Hagino, JPN, 4:11.13
  3. BRONZE: Daiya Seto, JPN, 4:12.60

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – Day 2

  1. GOLD: Cate Campbell, AUS, 52.03
  2. SILVER: Simone Manuel, USA, 52.66
  3. BRONZE: Taylor Ruck, CAN, 52.72

Video courtesy of NBC Sports

MEN’S 100 FREE – Day 2

  • Pan Pacs Record: 47.82, Cameron McEvoy (AUS), 2014
  1. GOLD: Kyle Chalmers, AUS, 48.00
  2. TIE-SILVER: Jack Cartwright. AUS, 48.22
  3. TIE-SILVER: Caeleb Dressel, USA, 48.22

WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY – Day 2

  • Pan Pacs Record: 7:46.40, USA, 2014
  1. GOLD: AUS, 7:44.12
  2. SILVER: USA, 7:44.37
  3. BRONZE: CAN, 7:47.28

Video courtesy of NBCSports

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Love to Swim

Who’s Karl Chambers?

I think this commentator is quite drunk.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
7 minutes ago
SwimSwamSwum

Kirle Charmers

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
43 seconds ago

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!