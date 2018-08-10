Watch Select Race Videos (US Only) From 1st 2 Days Of Pan Pacs (VIDEO)

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Throughout the first two days of competition at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo, Japan, NBC Sports (Olympic Channel) has released select race videos from finals sessions. Race videos below include the women’s 200 free and men’s 400 IM from the day one and the women’s and men’s 100 free and women’s 4×200 freestyle relay from day two.

Video courtesy of NBCSports

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – Day 1

Pan Pac Record: 1:55.16, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2018

MEN’S 400 IM – Day 1

Pan Pac Record: 4:07.59, Ryan Lochte (USA), 2010

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – Day 2

Pan Pacs Record: 52.62, Cate Campbell (AUS), 2014

Video courtesy of NBC Sports

MEN’S 100 FREE – Day 2

Pan Pacs Record: 47.82, Cameron McEvoy (AUS), 2014

WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY – Day 2

Pan Pacs Record: 7:46.40, USA, 2014

GOLD: AUS, 7:44.12 SILVER: USA, 7:44.37 BRONZE: CAN, 7:47.28

Video courtesy of NBCSports