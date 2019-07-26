2019 World Championships: Pancake Hot Take – Day 6 Finals

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
- Meet site
- Competition Schedule
- FinaTV Live Stream
- Entry Lists
- Results
We are now in the thick of the 2019 World Championships, and to make sure you’re up to speed with all the action, we’re giving you a video recap of what we think of the racing. This is Pancake Hot Take, where we rate the overall racing of every Finals Session on a scale of 1-5 pancakes, and give you our highlights from each night.
Day 6 of the 2019 World Championships gave me everything I wanted out of a world champs session… and then some. That’s why I’m giving Day 6…
6 PANCAKES!!!!!!
I didn’t even know I had that many pancakes.
- Race of the Day: Women’s 100 freestyle. Simone Manuel is an actual superhero. She just won her 3rd major international title (and defended her world title from 2017), FROM LANE 1, as an underdog. She went out in a blazing 24.83, and was still tied for the 2nd fastest split coming home at 27.23, clocking an American record of 52.04.
- Surprise of the Day: Hello Regan Smith! I don’t think anyone saw this swim coming… besides maybe her coach. Going out in a very quick 29.06, her back half was stunning, splitting 31.3-31.4-31.5 to register a new world record off 2:03.35. That final tomorrow IS GONNA BE GOOD.
- Syrup on Top: 2 more world records! First, Dressel finally took down Phelps’ 100 fly record from 2009, clocking 49.50 with another swim in the final still to come. Later in the session, Anton Chupkov had a monster last 50 in the men’s 200 breast to annihilate the world record and touch for 2:06.12.
Stay tuned for Pancake Hot Takes every day after finals. And until then… stay hungry.
See Pancake Hot Take – Day 5 Finals Here
See Pancake Hot Take – Day 4 Finals Here
See Pancake Hot Take – Day 3 Finals Here
See Pancake Hot Take – Day 2 Finals Here
See Pancake Hot Take – Day 1 Finals Here
Can anyone think of a single session that was better than this one from any major meet? Simone Manuel with the upset and 3 WRs (one completely unexpected from Smith) paired with an incredibly exciting 800 relay.
Good observation. I tend to agree. Maybe Dressel’s incredible one night at 2017 Worlds?
Now that’s a full stack!
I thought the session was worth 7 pancakes…..maybe it’s because I’m hungry.
Maybe it should have been like a college guy pancake eating contest. 25 pancakes each!