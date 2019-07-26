Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 World Championships: Pancake Hot Take – Day 6 Finals

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

We are now in the thick of the 2019 World Championships, and to make sure you’re up to speed with all the action, we’re giving you a video recap of what we think of the racing. This is Pancake Hot Take, where we rate the overall racing of every Finals Session on a scale of 1-5 pancakes, and give you our highlights from each night. 

Day 6 of the 2019 World Championships gave me everything I wanted out of a world champs session… and then some. That’s why I’m giving Day 6…

6 PANCAKES!!!!!!

I didn’t even know I had that many pancakes.

Stay tuned for Pancake Hot Takes every day after finals. And until then… stay hungry.

Kit

Can anyone think of a single session that was better than this one from any major meet? Simone Manuel with the upset and 3 WRs (one completely unexpected from Smith) paired with an incredibly exciting 800 relay.

Vote Up130Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
masters swimmer

Good observation. I tend to agree. Maybe Dressel’s incredible one night at 2017 Worlds?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago
JimSwim22

Now that’s a full stack!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
53 minutes ago
Tony R

I thought the session was worth 7 pancakes…..maybe it’s because I’m hungry.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
43 minutes ago
JimSwim22

Maybe it should have been like a college guy pancake eating contest. 25 pancakes each!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
40 minutes ago

