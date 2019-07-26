2019 World Championships: Pancake Hot Take – Day 6 Finals

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

We are now in the thick of the 2019 World Championships, and to make sure you’re up to speed with all the action, we’re giving you a video recap of what we think of the racing. This is Pancake Hot Take, where we rate the overall racing of every Finals Session on a scale of 1-5 pancakes, and give you our highlights from each night.

Day 6 of the 2019 World Championships gave me everything I wanted out of a world champs session… and then some. That’s why I’m giving Day 6…

6 PANCAKES!!!!!!

I didn’t even know I had that many pancakes.

Stay tuned for Pancake Hot Takes every day after finals. And until then… stay hungry.

