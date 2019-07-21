2019 World Championships: Pancake Hot Take – Day 1 Finals

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

We are now in the thick of the 2019 World Championships, and to make sure you’re up to speed with all the action, we’re giving you a video recap of what we think of the racing. This is Pancake Hot Take, where we rate the overall racing of every Finals Session on a scale of 1-5 pancakes, and give you our highlights from each night.

While Day 1 of racing wasn’t a firework show every single race, it certainly didn’t disappoint, with multiple championship records and a world record to boot. That’s why I’m giving Day 1 of racing:

3 Pancakes

Race of the Day: Peaty’s 56.88 100m Breaststroke, annihilating the competition and becoming the first man under 57 seconds the in 100 breast.

Surprise of the Day: Titmus upsetting Katie Ledecky in the 400 free, running the Olympic champ down on the last 50 after Ledecky had established a commanding lead at the 350

Syrup on Top: The picture of consistency, Nathan Adrian was nearly caught by Russian Evgeny Rylov at the 350 in the men’s 400 free relay, but he came back with a monster 2nd 50 to give Team USA it’s first gold of the championships. All this after coming off of testicular cancer. It just doesn’t get better than that.

Stay tuned for Pancake Hot Takes every day after finals. And until then… stay hungry.