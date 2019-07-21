Titmus Dethrones Ledecky to Win Worlds Gold in New Aussie 400 Free Record

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
- Meet site
- Competition Schedule
- FinaTV Live Stream
- Entry Lists
- Start Lists
- Results
Australia’s Ariarne Titmus accomplished a feat no woman ever had on night 1 of the 2019 FINA World Championships as she defeated distance legend Katie Ledecky (USA) in the 400 free. Titmus stormed to a new Australian Record and Oceanian Record of 3:58.76. That was over half a second faster than her former record of 3:59.35 set last month. Titmus was out with the lead early on, but Ledecky took over after the first 100. Titmus stormed home on the final 50, however, nearly 2 seconds faster than Ledecky on that split (29.51 to 31.34) as Ledecky took 2nd in 3:59.97.
Titmus was within a half second of Ledecky’s Championship Record and is the only woman to ever beat Ledecky in a distance event at a major international competition. She’s now the 2nd fastest performer in history and the only woman other than Ledecky to have broken 3:59. Ledecky formerly held all 10 of the 10 fastest swims in history, but Titmus now owns the #8 performance.
Also of note, Hungarian Anja Kesely became the 9th fastest performer ever with a 4:01.31. She was just off the podium in 4th behind the USA’s Leah Smith (4:01.29).
ALL-TIME TOP 10 PERFORMERS:
|1
|Katie Ledecky
|3:56.46
|2
|Ariarne Titmus
|3:58.76
|3
|Federica Pellegrini
|3:59.15
|4
|Joanne Jackson
|4:00.60
|5
|Leah Smith
|4:00.65
|6
|Rebecca Adlington
|4:00.79
|7
|Camille Muffat
|4:01.13
|8
|Jazz Carlin
|4:01.23
|9
|Anja Kesely
|4:01.31
|10
|Li Bingjie
|4:01.75
ALL-TIME TOP 10 PERFORMANCES:
|1
|Katie Ledecky
|3:56.46
|2
|Katie Ledecky
|3:57.94
|3
|Katie Ledecky
|3:58.34
|4
|Katie Ledecky
|3:58.37
|5
|Katie Ledecky
|3:58.44
|6
|Katie Ledecky
|3:58.50
|7
|Katie Ledecky
|3:58.71
|8
|Ariarne Titmus
|3:58.76
|9
|Katie Ledecky
|3:58.86
|10
|Katie Ledecky
|3:58.98
Great job by Titmus.
