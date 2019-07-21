Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Titmus Dethrones Ledecky to Win Worlds Gold in New Aussie 400 Free Record

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Australia’s Ariarne Titmus accomplished a feat no woman ever had on night 1 of the 2019 FINA World Championships as she defeated distance legend Katie Ledecky (USA) in the 400 free. Titmus stormed to a new Australian Record and Oceanian Record of 3:58.76. That was over half a second faster than her former record of 3:59.35 set last month. Titmus was out with the lead early on, but Ledecky took over after the first 100. Titmus stormed home on the final 50, however, nearly 2 seconds faster than Ledecky on that split (29.51 to 31.34) as Ledecky took 2nd in 3:59.97.

Titmus was within a half second of Ledecky’s Championship Record and is the only woman to ever beat Ledecky in a distance event at a major international competition. She’s now the 2nd fastest performer in history and the only woman other than Ledecky to have broken 3:59. Ledecky formerly held all 10 of the 10 fastest swims in history, but Titmus now owns the #8 performance.

Also of note, Hungarian Anja Kesely became the 9th fastest performer ever with a 4:01.31. She was just off the podium in 4th behind the USA’s Leah Smith (4:01.29).

ALL-TIME TOP  10 PERFORMERS:

1 Katie Ledecky 3:56.46
2 Ariarne Titmus 3:58.76
3 Federica Pellegrini 3:59.15
4 Joanne Jackson 4:00.60
5 Leah Smith 4:00.65
6 Rebecca Adlington 4:00.79
7 Camille Muffat 4:01.13
8 Jazz Carlin 4:01.23
9 Anja Kesely 4:01.31
10 Li Bingjie 4:01.75

ALL-TIME TOP  10 PERFORMANCES:

1 Katie Ledecky 3:56.46
2 Katie Ledecky 3:57.94
3 Katie Ledecky 3:58.34
4 Katie Ledecky 3:58.37
5 Katie Ledecky 3:58.44
6 Katie Ledecky 3:58.50
7 Katie Ledecky 3:58.71
8 Ariarne Titmus 3:58.76
9 Katie Ledecky 3:58.86
10 Katie Ledecky 3:58.98

2
Philip Johnson

Great job by Titmus.

Mr Piano

I apologize to Katie and all USA swim fans for my inexcusable sabotage.

