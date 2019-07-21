Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

FINA Names Kazan as 2025, Budapest as 2027 World Championships Host

In Gwangju, South Korea, on the first night of finals at the 2019 FINA World Championships, FINA announced the host cities for its 2025 and 2027 World Championships and World Masters Championships.

Kazan, Russia, will host the 2025 meet, and Budapest, Hungary, will host in 2027.

“It is very important for FINA to ensure the stability of its calendar and give the appropriate time to organisers, in order to provide optimal conditions to all participants in the Championships,” FINA President Julio Maglione said in a press release. “I am sure the Aquatic Festivals in 2025 and 2027 will stay in good hands.”

Kazan last hosted the meet in 2015, and Budapest hosted in 2017. Belgrade (SRB), Greensboro (USA), Guangzhou (CHN) and Kyev (UKR) were the other cities to originally place bids to host, but Greensboro withdrew its bid in April.

Kazan will host the 2022 Short Course  World Championships, while Budapest will host the 2024 Short Course World Championships – giving an indication that FINA is falling into a big of a rotation after a few years of exploring brand new hosts.

The United States, which has won more World Championship medals across all disciplines than any other country by almost double, has still never hosted the event. It did host the World Short Course Swimming Championships, a much smaller event by scale, in Indianapolis in 2004.

Recent and upcoming hosts:

  • 2015 – Kazan, Russia
  • 2017 – Budapest, Hungary
  • 2019 – Gwangju, South Korea
  • 2021 – Fukuoka, Japan
  • 2023 – Doha, Qatar
  • 2025 – Kazan, Russia
  • 2027 – Budapest, Hungary

