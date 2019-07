Gwangju: Ledecky Cede Il Trono 400sl-Peaty Alieno-Tutti I Risultati Day1

Australian Women Lower Championship Record En Route To 400 Free Relay Gold The Australian women lowered their Championship Record en route to winning the 400 free relay in 3:30.21, led by a 51.45 anchor from Cate Campbell.

2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap Adam Peaty chases 56 in the 100 breaststroke. Katie Ledecky and Sun Yang try to defend their titles in the 400 free. 4 x 100 freestyle relays up for grabs.

Manuel’s 51.9 Anchors USA to New American Record in Gwangju The American women made history on night 1 of the 2019 FINA World Championships as the quartet took down the American Record en route to a silver medal.

Adam Peaty Shatters 100 Breast World Record With Historic 56.88 Adam Peaty became the first man to break 57 seconds in the 100 breaststroke with a world record 56.88 in the semi-finals in Gwangju.

Mack Horton Abstains from 400 Free Podium Celebrations in Protest of Sun Yang “I just won’t share a podium with someone who behaves in the way he does,” the Australian Horton said after the race.

Caeleb Dressel Cracks American Record, World Championship Record in 50 Fly Dressel stepped up for the 50 fly semifinals, clocking in at 22.57 to break the American Record and Championship Record.

Zach Apple Scorches 46.8 Split as USA Swims Fastest Textile 400 FR Relay Ever The Americans’ 3rd leg man really brought the thunder. Zach Apple pulled the Americans further ahead with a huge 46.86 split.