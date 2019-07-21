Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Australian Women Lower Championship Record En Route To 400 Free Relay Gold

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Australian women’s run of success continued tonight in the final of the 400 free relay, as they won the World title in a new Championship Record of 3:30.21.

The team of Bronte CampbellBrianna ThrossellEmma McKeon and Cate Campbell combined to lower their previous mark of 3:31.48 set at the 2015 Championships in Kazan, and fell just 0.16 seconds outside of the world record they set at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Throssell is the only team member that wasn’t on that 2015 relay, as Emily Seebohm led them off. She was also a last-minute replacement to the team this year, at least on the finals relay, after Shayna Jack withdrew from the competition a week ago. Jack was a member of the world record team last year and had been a lifetime best 53.18 at their Trials in June.

SPLIT COMPARISON – CR

Australia, 2015 Australia, 2019
Seebohm – 53.92 B.Campbell – 52.85
McKeon – 53.57 Throssell – 53.34
B.Campbell – 51.77 McKeon – 52.57
C.Campbell – 52.22 C.Campbell – 51.45
3:31.48 3:30.21

This time also stands up as the #2 performance of all-time trailing their world record from last year. Compared to that swim, Cate Campbell was close to half a second slower on the anchor leg today, while McKeon was over four-tenths faster swimming third:

SPLIT COMPARISON – WR

Australia, 2018 – WR Australia, 2019 – CR
Jack – 54.03 B.Campbell – 52.85
B.Campbell – 52.03 Throssell – 53.34
McKeon – 52.99 McKeon – 52.57
C.Campbell – 51.00 C.Campbell – 51.45
3:30.05 3:30.21

The Aussie women now hold the Olympic, World Championship, Commonwealth, and Pan Pac titles in this event. They had lost their World crown in 2017, as the American women won in the absence of Cate.

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

3 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Martin Heijdra

With Shayna Jack it would have been a WR

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
11 minutes ago
anon

shayna swam 53 low at trials. would have made almost 1s difference

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
7 minutes ago
Braden Keith

“on paper”

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
6 minutes ago
Verram

Australia didn’t get the world record maybe due to “personal reasons”

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 seconds ago

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James formerly competed for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in February of 2018, placing 11th at the OUA Championships in the 200 IM, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics in May. He …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!