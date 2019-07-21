Australian Women Lower Championship Record En Route To 400 Free Relay Gold

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Australian women’s run of success continued tonight in the final of the 400 free relay, as they won the World title in a new Championship Record of 3:30.21.

The team of Bronte Campbell, Brianna Throssell, Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell combined to lower their previous mark of 3:31.48 set at the 2015 Championships in Kazan, and fell just 0.16 seconds outside of the world record they set at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Throssell is the only team member that wasn’t on that 2015 relay, as Emily Seebohm led them off. She was also a last-minute replacement to the team this year, at least on the finals relay, after Shayna Jack withdrew from the competition a week ago. Jack was a member of the world record team last year and had been a lifetime best 53.18 at their Trials in June.

SPLIT COMPARISON – CR

Australia, 2015 Australia, 2019 Seebohm – 53.92 B.Campbell – 52.85 McKeon – 53.57 Throssell – 53.34 B.Campbell – 51.77 McKeon – 52.57 C.Campbell – 52.22 C.Campbell – 51.45 3:31.48 3:30.21

This time also stands up as the #2 performance of all-time trailing their world record from last year. Compared to that swim, Cate Campbell was close to half a second slower on the anchor leg today, while McKeon was over four-tenths faster swimming third:

SPLIT COMPARISON – WR

Australia, 2018 – WR Australia, 2019 – CR Jack – 54.03 B.Campbell – 52.85 B.Campbell – 52.03 Throssell – 53.34 McKeon – 52.99 McKeon – 52.57 C.Campbell – 51.00 C.Campbell – 51.45 3:30.05 3:30.21

The Aussie women now hold the Olympic, World Championship, Commonwealth, and Pan Pac titles in this event. They had lost their World crown in 2017, as the American women won in the absence of Cate.