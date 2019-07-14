Shock Withdrawal From Aussie Shayna Jack Days Out From Gwangju

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea

A surprise withdrawal from one of Australia’s premier women’s sprint freestylers has come just days out from the start of swimming at the 2019 FINA World Championships.

20-year-old Shayna Jack of St. Peters Western announced via Instagram today, July 14th, that she is withdrawing from the world’s largest aquatic competition outside of the Olympic Games due to personal reasons.

Jack had a remarkable Aussie World Trials last month, putting up personal bests across the sprint events to stake her claim on the women’s 4x200m free and 4x100m free relay. Jack collected a 200m free time of 1:56.37 for bronze in Brisbane, while also nailing a time of 53.18 for 4th in the historic women’s 100m free final that was faster than the Rio Olympic final.

Jack also finished 5th in the 50m free at those Trials with a PB of 24.78.

The St. Peters Western star has been at training camp in Nagaoka, Japan, seemingly with full intention of competing in Gwangju.

The relay impact is potentially huge, with the Aussies favored to win the 4x100m freestyle relay. Their combined times of the top 4 females at Trials was close to the World Record. Jack’s 200m free individual outing at World Trials also put her in the 4x200m relay as well.

In her absence, the Aussies still have a powerhouse arsenal of Cate Campbell, Bronte Campbell and Emma McKeon, but the 4th leg of the 4x100m free relay is now up in the air.

Madi Wilson put up the 5th fastest 100m free time at Trials in 53.60, marking the Marion swimmer’s first outing ever under the 54-second threshold.

Western Australia’s Brianna Throssell has also been making major waves in her freestyle events. She qualified individually for Gwangju in the 100 fly, but put up 54.25 for 6th in the women’s 100m free final and already will be a strong member of the 4x200m with her individual PB of 1:56.62 in that event.

Leah Neale is another veteran relay utility player who will be in Gwangju and may be called upon to race in Jack’s absence.