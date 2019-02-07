Australia Doesn’t Attend Meeting For 2025/2027 Worlds Hosting Bids

An introductory meeting for potential bidders to host the 2025 and 2027 World Championships included Russia, Serbia, Hungary, Ukraine and the United States, but not Australia, which had previously expressed interest in hosting.

That info comes from the Russian swimming federation, per their website. The FINA meeting took place in Lausanne, Switzerland. Potential host cities represented were Kazan (Russia), Belgrade (Serbia) and Budapest (Hungary), with unknown cities in the Ukraine and the United States. Kazan and Budapest have both hosted long course World Championships recently; Kazan hosted in 2015 and Budapest in 2017.

Both cities are also lined up to host Short Course World Championships in the next five years: Kazan in 2022 and Budapest in 2024.

Gwangju, South Korea will host the next edition of the World Championships this coming summer, with the 2021 event going to Fukuoka, Japan and the 2023 event to Doha, Qatar.

The Ukraine and the United States have never hosted a long course FINA World Championships event. The only time the event has been in North America was in 2005, when Montreal, Canada hosted. Short Course Worlds, on the other hand, were in Windsor, Canada as recently as 2016, and the United States did host a Short Course Worlds back in 2004 in Indianapolis.

Australia hasn’t hosted a long course World Championships since 2007, though they hosted three times between 1991 and 2007. Serbia has also never hosted the event.

The potential host cities for the 2025 and 2027 World Championships will have to finalize their interest by the end of May, when FINA officializes the list of candidate cities.