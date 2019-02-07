16-Year Old Isabelle Stadden Swims 51.8/1:52.3 Backstroke at Schroeder A+ Meet

39th Annual Schroeder A+ Meet

The featured pro at the 39th annual edition of the historic Schroeder A+ meet in Brown Deer, Wisconsin was US National Teamer Gabby DeLoof. DeLoof, based out of the Club Wolverine pro training group at the University of Michigan, swam, and won, the 100 free in 48.72, and finished 5th in the 100 back in 54.61.

In that 100 back, though, she wasn’t the only US National Teamer in the field. She was joined in that final by 16-year old Isabelle Stadden, who came in from Minneapolis for the meet. The Aquajets swimmer won the 100 back in 51.84. That’s half-a-second short of her lifetime best in the event (which ranks her 3rd in 15-16 history).

That time broke the Meet Record, as did her 200 back win in 1:52.31. Stadden added two more wins, in the 200 IM (1:59.68) and 400 IM (4:15.77).

In the 100, she broke the record held by Beata Nelson, who is currently an American Record holder; and in the 200 she broke the record set in 1999 by 12-time Olympic medalist Natalie Coughlin.

Kaylyn Schoof from EBSC was the women’s open division high point award winner. Schoof, who has several age group meet records from years of participating in this meet, won the 100 fly in 54.05 and had 6 individual top-3 finishes.

16-year old Chris Morris led all boys’ open-age swimmers with wins in the 1000 free (9:47.07), 200 IM (1:54.86), and 400 IM (4:03.10).

Other Meet Records and Highlights:

11-year old Schroeder Y swimmer Alana Berlin broke the 11-12 meet record in the 50 fly in 26.39. That won the race by over a second and is the 2nd-fastest time in the country this season by an 11-year old.

broke the 11-12 meet record in the 50 fly in 26.39. That won the race by over a second and is the 2nd-fastest time in the country this season by an 11-year old. The 11-12 girls from the Great Wolf Swim Team in Minnesota broke the Meet Record in the 400 yard medley relay. The team of Melania Meyers , Nadya Pugachova , Madeline Schrank , and Ryann Hopp finished in 4:07.06, breaking the old record of 4:07.21 set by Ozaukee Aquatics in 2016.

, , , and finished in 4:07.06, breaking the old record of 4:07.21 set by Ozaukee Aquatics in 2016. Mako from Minnesota broke the 13-14 400 medley relay record in 3:52.26.

10-year old Parker Macho from the Eastern Iowa Swimming Federation broke the 9-10 boys’ Meet Record in the 100 yard fly and won the race by almost 5-and-a-half seconds, swimming a 1:01.48. That time ranks him 2nd in the country among 10 & unders this season. He also broke the 200 IM record, swimming 2:16.02.

from the Eastern Iowa Swimming Federation broke the 9-10 boys’ Meet Record in the 100 yard fly and won the race by almost 5-and-a-half seconds, swimming a 1:01.48. That time ranks him 2nd in the country among 10 & unders this season. He also broke the 200 IM record, swimming 2:16.02. Another EISF swimmer Mason Turner broke the 11-12 boys’ meet record in 4:57.28. That’s more than a 4-second cut off the old meet record.

Final Team Scores

Combined top 10: