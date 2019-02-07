Florida Heads to Alabama for Auburn Invitational

Courtesy: Florida Athletics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida men’s and women’s swimming teams head back to Alabama for the second time in three weeks. The Gators will compete against Alabama, host Auburn, Emory, Florida State, and Georgia Tech at the Auburn Invitational.

Last time out, Florida hosted Tennessee for Senior Day at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center Natatorium. The Florida men defeated the Volunteers, 190-108. The women bested the Vols, 173-127.

Earlier this week, three Gators were honored with SEC weekly accolades. Trey Freeman earned the SEC Swimmer of the Week and Kacper Stokowski picked up Freshman of the Week. On the women’s side, Vanessa Pearl tallied her sixth SEC Freshman of the Week distinction.

The Gators have already competed against Alabama, Auburn, Florida State and Georgia Tech. The unfamiliar Emory Eagles are an NCAA DIII powerhouse. Last season, the Emory men were the national runner-up, while the women claimed the NCAA National Championship. This will be a very deep field as nine of the 12 teams are ranked nationally inside the Top-25.

The meet begins on Friday at 10:30 a.m. ET with prelims of the men’s and women’s 500 Free. Finals on Friday begin at 6 p.m. ET. Live stats for the meet can be found on Meet Mobile or you can click here.

Swimming Event Schedule

