2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Australians Lead Day 1 Medal Table

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first night of racing has wrapped at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. Australia has already doubled their medal count from the 2017 World Championships, and it’s once again the women, and distance swimmer Mack Horton, who are leading the way. In 2017, the Australian women won 8 of the country’s 10 total medals; on day 1 this year, both golds came on the women’s side. A bronze medal finish in the men’s 400 free relay, though, is a welcome sight for the Aussies, who hadn’t medaled at the long course World Championship in that event since taking gold in 2011. The early medal table highlights the intense battles of day 1, as well as previews budding rivalries fans will get to see play out for the remainder of the meet, and through the final year before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The first final of the evening, the men’s 400 freestyle, was won by China’s Sun Yang in 3:42.44. Silver went to Australian Mack Horton—who refused to step onto the podium during the medal ceremony–and bronze by Italy’s Gabriele Detti.

Australia managed a huge win and upset in the women’s 400 freestyle, where Ariarne Titmus crushed a final 50 split of 29.51 to pass Katie Ledecky, the huge favorite to win gold, finishing in a new Australian and Oceanic Record time of 3:58.76. Ledecky settled for silver in 3:59.97, and Leah Smith collected bronze in 4:01.29, just out-touching Hungary’s Anja Kesely by .02.

Australia collected its final gold of the evening in the women’s 4 x 100 freestyle relay, where the team of Bronte Campbell (52.85), Brianna Throssell (53.34), Emma McKeon (52.57), and Cate Campbell (51.45) put together a huge 3:30.21 for a new Championship Record, finishing only .16 off the World Record, which was set by the Australian women last April at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. The United States managed to pick up silver in the women’s relay, while Canada held on for bronze.

The American men picked up Team USA’s first gold of the meet with their Championship Record finish in the 4 x 100 free relay, where the team of Caeleb Dressel (47.63), Blake Pieroni (47.49), Zach Apple (46.86), and Nathan Adrian (47.04) held off the Russian, 3:09.06 to 3:09.97. Australia then finished 3rd in 3:11.22.

DAY 1 MEDALS TABLE