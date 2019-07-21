Adam Peaty Shatters 100 Breast World Record With Historic 56.88

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

After cruising his way through the prelims in a blistering 57.59, Adam Peaty unleashed the fastest swim in history during tonight’s semi-finals of the men’s 100 breaststroke.

Peaty rocketed his way to a time of 56.88, becoming the first swimmer in history ever under the 57-second barrier (he is also the only swimmer to ever break 58).

This completes his famous ‘Project 56’ that he first mentioned back in 2017 in the lead-up to the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The 24-year-old was under his previous world-record pace on both 50s of the race:

Peaty, 2018 Euros Peaty, 2019 Worlds 26.75 26.63 30.35 30.25 57.10 56.88

Peaty first set the world record in 2015, when he became the first man under 58 seconds in 57.92. He knocked the time down twice during the 2016 Olympics, bringing it to 57.13 in the final, and then reset it again last summer at the European Championships in 57.10 (after a timing glitch initially said he went 57.00).

The Brit now owns the 16 fastest swims in history in the event, and 18 of the top-20.

Men’s 100 Breaststroke, All-Time Performances

Heading into the final, Peaty is close to two full seconds clear of the next fastest swimmer in the field. Yan Zibei set a new Asian Record in 58.67, putting him second. Ilya Shymanovich, the second-fastest performer ever, went 59.38 and missed the final in 12th place.