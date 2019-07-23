2019 World Championships: Pancake Hot Take – Day 3 Finals

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
- Meet site
- Competition Schedule
- FinaTV Live Stream
- Entry Lists
- Results
We are now in the thick of the 2019 World Championships, and to make sure you’re up to speed with all the action, we’re giving you a video recap of what we think of the racing. This is Pancake Hot Take, where we rate the overall racing of every Finals Session on a scale of 1-5 pancakes, and give you our highlights from each night.
In terms of times posted, Day 3 was the slowest day of racing as a whole that we’ve seen at these world champs yet. Unfortunately, that means that I have to give Day 3 finals…
1 PANCAKE
Even though I gave it 1 pancake, it was still quite eventful, and we’ve got a lot to discuss.
- Race of the Day: Women’s 100 Breast, with Lilly King taking the gold and defending her title. She was out fast as usual, and it looked like Yulia Efimova was going to catch her coming off the wall. In the last 15 meters, however, it was all King, as she surged to the wall to win her 2nd title in the event handily.
- Surprise of the Day: Men’s 100 back. I expected 52-low, maybe even 51-high to take gold, but 52.4 was surprising, especially after Xu Jiayu‘s 52.1 meet record out of semis. Throw in that neither American (Ryan Murphy, Matt Grevers) even won a medal… it threw me for a loop.
- Syrup on Top: Another Sun Yang protest. Though he did stand on the podium during the Chinese national anthem, Duncan Scott refused to shake hands with or take a picture by Sun Yang during the medal ceremony. Sun Yang verbalized his opinion of it this time, yelling at Duncan Scott on the podium and sharing words with him after. They were both issued warning letters by FINA for their actions.
Stay tuned for Pancake Hot Takes every day after finals. And until then… stay hungry.
Has there been a final yet where it’s like, “oh, that time was fast?”
Peaty and Hosszu were faster in prelims, so like, they don’t count. I guess MacNeil?
Dressels 50 fly was pretty special—faster than the supersuited Munoz and just off the WR (which I am convinced was somewhat aided by wind).
I guess if I had to pick one other than MacNeil and Dressel, Quadarella’s 1500 was a very impressive time for her, but obviously it gets overshadowed for being 20 sec off the WR…
agreed, I’d say those + titmus are best finals swims so far. We’ve seen some really great times, but just not super fast all around
Titmus, second fastest performer all time. You already mentioned MacNeil. Dressel in the 50 fly. Peaty and Hosszu were still pretty fast, although I know what you mean