2019 World Championships: Pancake Hot Take – Day 3 Finals

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

We are now in the thick of the 2019 World Championships, and to make sure you’re up to speed with all the action, we’re giving you a video recap of what we think of the racing. This is Pancake Hot Take, where we rate the overall racing of every Finals Session on a scale of 1-5 pancakes, and give you our highlights from each night. 

In terms of times posted, Day 3 was the slowest day of racing as a whole that we’ve seen at these world champs yet. Unfortunately, that means that I have to give Day 3 finals…

1 PANCAKE

Even though I gave it 1 pancake, it was still quite eventful, and we’ve got a lot to discuss.

Stay tuned for Pancake Hot Takes every day after finals. And until then… stay hungry.

4
Steve Nolan

Has there been a final yet where it’s like, “oh, that time was fast?”

Peaty and Hosszu were faster in prelims, so like, they don’t count. I guess MacNeil?

27 minutes ago
Pinodee

Dressels 50 fly was pretty special—faster than the supersuited Munoz and just off the WR (which I am convinced was somewhat aided by wind).

I guess if I had to pick one other than MacNeil and Dressel, Quadarella’s 1500 was a very impressive time for her, but obviously it gets overshadowed for being 20 sec off the WR…

17 minutes ago
Coleman Hodges

agreed, I’d say those + titmus are best finals swims so far. We’ve seen some really great times, but just not super fast all around

9 seconds ago
Teamwiess

Titmus, second fastest performer all time. You already mentioned MacNeil. Dressel in the 50 fly. Peaty and Hosszu were still pretty fast, although I know what you mean

16 minutes ago

