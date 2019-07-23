Swim.com Becomes Official Workout, Training Platform of U.S. Masters Swimming

Swim.com has become the official swim workout and training platform of U.S. Masters Swimming, the two partners announced Tuesday.

The partnership will allow USMS members to log their workouts in Swim.com’s app and track their swims through the platform’s seamless integration with multiple wearables and smartwatches.

“Swim.com is a great platform to set goals, track your training, and compare stats with teammates and friends,” USMS CEO Dawson Hughes said. “The convenience of automatically capturing my swims using a wearable adds motivation, whether swimming with my Masters club or training independently while traveling.”

Swim.com syncs with the most popular wearables that support swimming, including Apple Watch, Garmin, Samsung Galaxy, Gear Sport, Gear Fit2 Pro and the new Galaxy Watch Active, as well as Android wearables. The app also features more than 1,000 built-in swim workouts that can be customized and downloaded directly to the swimmer’s watch for interval by interval guidance while swimming.

“Swim.com is a leader in the swim tracking space, and we see some great opportunities to engage swimmers in completely new ways, especially as we think about Swim.com’s leaderboard and virtual competition capabilities,” Hughes said. “This initial integration is just the beginning, and we have some really exciting features for swimmers that we’ll be launching throughout 2019 and into 2020.”

The agreement builds upon USMS’s relationship with Spiraledge, the parent company of Swim.com and long-time USMS partner SwimOutlet.com. As part of the partnership, Swim.com has added more than 1,300 USMS clubs to its platform, allowing non-USMS members to discover USMS clubs they may be interested in joining, and giving USMS members the ability to connect and compete with each other.

“We’re excited that Swim.com will be featured as the official training platform for U.S. Masters Swimming and its thousands of swimmers across the country,” said John Anthony, President of Swim.com and CIO, Spiraledge. “The USMS membership is a perfect fit for the global swim community that we are building on Swim.com. We’re excited to offer U.S. Masters Swimming members this unique integration, allowing members and clubs to compete and train with each other – no matter where they swim and what their specific training goals might be.”

The integration between Swim.com and USMS is currently available to all USMS members and is accessible on the USMS site.

Courtesy Swim.com, a SwimSwam partner.