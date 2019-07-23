Watch Day 3 Finals Race Videos From the 2019 FINA World Championship

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
Check out the videos for the finals of the men’s 200 freestyle, women’s 1500, men’s 100 backstroke, women’s 100 backstroke, and women’s 100 breaststroke.
Surprise victories came from Sun Yang in the men’s 200 freestyle, given that Sun touched the wall 2nd behind Lithuania’s Danas Rapsys, who Rapsys was then disqualified for flinching on the start. Simona Quadarella was clearly the best 1500 freestyler in the pool today, though the absence of Katie Ledecky had a major impact on the outcome of the race. Regardlesss, Quadarella won gold, set a new Italian National Record, and shaved 8 seconds from her best time.
Men’s 200 Freestyle – FINAL & Medal Ceremony (and drama)
MEDALISTS:
- GOLD: Sun Yang, China, 1:44.93
- SILVER: Katsuhiro Matsumoto, Japan, 1:45.22
- BRONZE: Martin Malyutin, Russia/Duncan Scott, Great Britain, 1:45.63
Women’s 1500 Freestyle – FINAL
MEDALISTS:
- GOLD: Simona Quadarella, Italy, 15:40.89
- SILVER: Sarah Kohler, Germany, 15:48.83
- BRONZE: Wang Jianjiahe, China, 15:51.00
Women’s 100 Backstroke – FINAL
MEDALISTS:
- GOLD: Kylie Masse, Canada, 58.60
- SILVER: Minna Atherton, Australia, 58.85
- BRONZE: Olivia Smoliga, United States, 58.91
Men’s 100 Backstroke – FINAL
MEDALISTS:
- GOLD: Xu Jiayu, China, 52.43
- SILVER: Evgeny Rylov, Russia, 52.67
- BRONZE: Mitch Larkin, Australia, 52.77
Women’s 100 Breaststroke – FINAL
MEDALISTS:
- GOLD: Lilly King, United States, 1:04.93
- SILVER: Yulia Efimova, Russia, 1:05.49
- BRONZE: Martina Carraro, Italy, 1:06.36
