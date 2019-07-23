Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Duncan Scott Follows Horton’s Lead: Refuses Photos, Handshake with Sun Yang

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Great Britain’s Duncan Scott followed the model set by Australian Mack Horton earlier in the meet, protesting Sun Yang on the podium of the men’s 200 free.

Sun (1:44.93) was awarded gold after initial winner Danas Rapsys was shockingly DQ’d after the race for movement on the blocks. Japan’s Katsuhiro Matsumoto took silver in 1:45.22, and Scott and Martin Malyutin of Russia ended up tying for the bronze in 1:45.63.

Unlike Horton, the 22-year-old Scott did get on the podium for the playing of the Chinese anthem. But Scott then refused to shake Sun’s hand and partake in a group picture with all the medalists after the podium ceremony.

Things appeared to get heated around the handshake incident:

Scott reportedly received a standing ovation from other athletes.

Sun was visibly unhappy with Scott’s actions and appeared to confront him further off the podium. From the broadcast, it looked as though Sun approached Scott and said something along the lines of, “I won, I won.” Watch the interaction below:

Horton, 23, received a “warning letter” from FINA after his protest on night one. Unlike Scott, Horton has a history of rivalry with Sun, going back to at least the Rio Games, when Horton called him a “drug cheat.”

At the time, Sun responded by accusing Horton of playing mind games to destabilize him. “I don’t think I need to explain myself any further. I have done what it takes to prove I’m clean … all athletes should be shown respect. On the competition stage, every athlete deserves to be respected and there’s no need to use these sorts of cheap tricks to affect each other.

Now, Sun is facing an upcoming CAS hearing in September regarding the World Anti-Doping Agency’s appeal case against FINA’s decision not to sanction the world record holder over his blood vial-smashing incident last September.

In response to Horton’s earlier protest, Sun said: “It’s okay to disrespect me, but disrespecting China is unfortunate.”

Following the protests, fans of the Chinese star – one of the most popular athletes in his nation’s history – overwhelmed Horton and Scott’s Instagram accounts, nearly instantly leaving thousands of comments (of varying levels of profanity) on recent pictures.

Bobthebuilderrocks

BRUH. This meet is absurddddddd.

47 minutes ago
Jred

Clearly had support of other athletes too. Good.

I hope efimova gets the same treatment.

45 minutes ago
BlueCheeseMouse

Nah, may not happen if King wins.

16 minutes ago
William Charles Alexander

Uh oh… big sanction incoming for Scott. Horton was aleady warned the other day, so FINA wont be pleased one bit. Surprised a physical altercation didnt transpire between Sun Yang and Scott, after Sun went all up in Scotts grill, remonstrated and gave him a verbal spray.

45 minutes ago
Jred

If I was Scott I would have thrown hands.

43 minutes ago
swimmer1234

If Scott gets a sanction, any little respect left for FINA will be gone

41 minutes ago
Dude

Lol you still have respect for FINA 😂

33 minutes ago
working swim mom

Then FINA needs to also warn Sun. His behavior was awful on the podium and off.

38 minutes ago
Laps

It’s going to be funny seeing FINA try and say Scott should “respect FINA regulations and not to use FINA events to make personal statements or gestures” and go on to be silent about Yang acting like a thug.

33 minutes ago

