Duncan Scott Follows Horton’s Lead: Refuses Photos, Handshake with Sun Yang

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
Great Britain’s Duncan Scott followed the model set by Australian Mack Horton earlier in the meet, protesting Sun Yang on the podium of the men’s 200 free.
Sun (1:44.93) was awarded gold after initial winner Danas Rapsys was shockingly DQ’d after the race for movement on the blocks. Japan’s Katsuhiro Matsumoto took silver in 1:45.22, and Scott and Martin Malyutin of Russia ended up tying for the bronze in 1:45.63.
Unlike Horton, the 22-year-old Scott did get on the podium for the playing of the Chinese anthem. But Scott then refused to shake Sun’s hand and partake in a group picture with all the medalists after the podium ceremony.
Things appeared to get heated around the handshake incident:
Sun Yang sale sul podio e insulta il britannico Duncan Scott, giunto 3°, reo di non avergli stretto la mano! Fino a quando il nuoto dovrà sorbirsi le bizze di questo pazzo? pic.twitter.com/PohjLPQFVk
— Giorgio Spalluto (@GeorgeSpalluto) July 23, 2019
Duncan Scott the latest athlete to protest Sun Yang’s presence at the #WorldChamps. Refuses to join him on top of the podium. pic.twitter.com/QvMvcfHT4T
— Veronica Eggleton (@veggleton) July 23, 2019
Scott reportedly received a standing ovation from other athletes.
Sun was visibly unhappy with Scott’s actions and appeared to confront him further off the podium. From the broadcast, it looked as though Sun approached Scott and said something along the lines of, “I won, I won.” Watch the interaction below:
Sun Yang gets in bronze medalist Duncan Scott's face after the 200m freestyle medal ceremony (Sun won gold after Lithuanian Danas Rapsys was DQed for a false start). Scott and Sun did not appear to shake hands, and Sun shouted in Scott's direction earlier in the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/0ilhiSorqt
— Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) July 23, 2019
Horton, 23, received a “warning letter” from FINA after his protest on night one. Unlike Scott, Horton has a history of rivalry with Sun, going back to at least the Rio Games, when Horton called him a “drug cheat.”
At the time, Sun responded by accusing Horton of playing mind games to destabilize him. “I don’t think I need to explain myself any further. I have done what it takes to prove I’m clean … all athletes should be shown respect. On the competition stage, every athlete deserves to be respected and there’s no need to use these sorts of cheap tricks to affect each other.
Now, Sun is facing an upcoming CAS hearing in September regarding the World Anti-Doping Agency’s appeal case against FINA’s decision not to sanction the world record holder over his blood vial-smashing incident last September.
In response to Horton’s earlier protest, Sun said: “It’s okay to disrespect me, but disrespecting China is unfortunate.”
Following the protests, fans of the Chinese star – one of the most popular athletes in his nation’s history – overwhelmed Horton and Scott’s Instagram accounts, nearly instantly leaving thousands of comments (of varying levels of profanity) on recent pictures.
BRUH. This meet is absurddddddd.
Clearly had support of other athletes too. Good.
I hope efimova gets the same treatment.
Nah, may not happen if King wins.
Uh oh… big sanction incoming for Scott. Horton was aleady warned the other day, so FINA wont be pleased one bit. Surprised a physical altercation didnt transpire between Sun Yang and Scott, after Sun went all up in Scotts grill, remonstrated and gave him a verbal spray.
If I was Scott I would have thrown hands.
If Scott gets a sanction, any little respect left for FINA will be gone
Lol you still have respect for FINA 😂
Then FINA needs to also warn Sun. His behavior was awful on the podium and off.
It’s going to be funny seeing FINA try and say Scott should “respect FINA regulations and not to use FINA events to make personal statements or gestures” and go on to be silent about Yang acting like a thug.