Duncan Scott Follows Horton’s Lead: Refuses Photos, Handshake with Sun Yang

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Great Britain’s Duncan Scott followed the model set by Australian Mack Horton earlier in the meet, protesting Sun Yang on the podium of the men’s 200 free.

Sun (1:44.93) was awarded gold after initial winner Danas Rapsys was shockingly DQ’d after the race for movement on the blocks. Japan’s Katsuhiro Matsumoto took silver in 1:45.22, and Scott and Martin Malyutin of Russia ended up tying for the bronze in 1:45.63.

Unlike Horton, the 22-year-old Scott did get on the podium for the playing of the Chinese anthem. But Scott then refused to shake Sun’s hand and partake in a group picture with all the medalists after the podium ceremony.

Things appeared to get heated around the handshake incident:

Sun Yang sale sul podio e insulta il britannico Duncan Scott, giunto 3°, reo di non avergli stretto la mano! Fino a quando il nuoto dovrà sorbirsi le bizze di questo pazzo? pic.twitter.com/PohjLPQFVk — Giorgio Spalluto (@GeorgeSpalluto) July 23, 2019

Duncan Scott the latest athlete to protest Sun Yang’s presence at the #WorldChamps. Refuses to join him on top of the podium. pic.twitter.com/QvMvcfHT4T — Veronica Eggleton (@veggleton) July 23, 2019

Scott reportedly received a standing ovation from other athletes.

Sun was visibly unhappy with Scott’s actions and appeared to confront him further off the podium. From the broadcast, it looked as though Sun approached Scott and said something along the lines of, “I won, I won.” Watch the interaction below:

Sun Yang gets in bronze medalist Duncan Scott's face after the 200m freestyle medal ceremony (Sun won gold after Lithuanian Danas Rapsys was DQed for a false start). Scott and Sun did not appear to shake hands, and Sun shouted in Scott's direction earlier in the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/0ilhiSorqt — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) July 23, 2019

Horton, 23, received a “warning letter” from FINA after his protest on night one. Unlike Scott, Horton has a history of rivalry with Sun, going back to at least the Rio Games, when Horton called him a “drug cheat.”

At the time, Sun responded by accusing Horton of playing mind games to destabilize him. “I don’t think I need to explain myself any further. I have done what it takes to prove I’m clean … all athletes should be shown respect. On the competition stage, every athlete deserves to be respected and there’s no need to use these sorts of cheap tricks to affect each other.

Now, Sun is facing an upcoming CAS hearing in September regarding the World Anti-Doping Agency’s appeal case against FINA’s decision not to sanction the world record holder over his blood vial-smashing incident last September.

In response to Horton’s earlier protest, Sun said: “It’s okay to disrespect me, but disrespecting China is unfortunate.”

Following the protests, fans of the Chinese star – one of the most popular athletes in his nation’s history – overwhelmed Horton and Scott’s Instagram accounts, nearly instantly leaving thousands of comments (of varying levels of profanity) on recent pictures.