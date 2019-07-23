Danas Rapsys Shockingly DQed After Initially Winning Men’s 200 Free

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
One of the wackiest days of World Championship swimming in recent memory got a little crazier during the opening event of finals, as Danas Rapsys was disqualified in the men’s 200 freestyle after initially touching first to win the gold medal.
Rapsys charged home on the final 50, moving past Sun Yang to (appear to) claim the victory in a time of 1:44.69.
However, just moments after the finish, it was revealed that the Lithuanian had been disqualified.
The official call was for ‘movement on the blocks’, as he appeared. to move during the starter’s ‘take your marks’ call:
Momento da desclassificação do lituano Rapsys.#NatacaoNoSportTV pic.twitter.com/MEOruRa7wU
— Olympic Esporte (@OlympicEsporte) July 23, 2019
Rapsys holds Lithuania’s National Record at 1:45.12, and if the disqualification hadn’t happened he would have moved up from 15th to eighth on the all-time performer’s list.
After the DQ, Sun gets bumped up to gold in a time of 1:44.93, and Katsuhiro Matsumoto (1:45.22) of Japan gets the silver. Martin Malyutin of Russia and Duncan Scott of Great Britain, who initially appeared to tie for fourth, end up getting on the podium with a joint bronze in 1:45.63.
In fifth, Filippo Megli reset the Italian Record once again in 1:45.67.
😯🤔
Can this get any crazier?
Sun Yang just screamed at Scotts face in the podium. not bad for starters…
Huh?? Why would he do that
I dont know if Scott said something to him before the ceremony, but it appears that the brit joined Horton in boicoting Suns podiums
because he is a level headed young man who has never acted rash or done anything remotely resembling entitlement or attempting to gain an unfair advantage
sarcastic eye roll
seriously we’ve got a major diva creating an international relations crisis. I can’t wait for his hearing
Roid rage.
So unfortunate