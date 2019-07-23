Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Danas Rapsys Shockingly DQed After Initially Winning Men’s 200 Free

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

One of the wackiest days of World Championship swimming in recent memory got a little crazier during the opening event of finals, as Danas Rapsys was disqualified in the men’s 200 freestyle after initially touching first to win the gold medal.

Rapsys charged home on the final 50, moving past Sun Yang to (appear to) claim the victory in a time of 1:44.69.

However, just moments after the finish, it was revealed that the Lithuanian had been disqualified.

The official call was for ‘movement on the blocks’, as he appeared. to move during the starter’s ‘take your marks’ call:

Rapsys holds Lithuania’s National Record at 1:45.12, and if the disqualification hadn’t happened he would have moved up from 15th to eighth on the all-time performer’s list.

After the DQ, Sun gets bumped up to gold in a time of 1:44.93, and Katsuhiro Matsumoto (1:45.22) of Japan gets the silver. Martin Malyutin of Russia and Duncan Scott of Great Britain, who initially appeared to tie for fourth, end up getting on the podium with a joint bronze in 1:45.63.

In fifth, Filippo Megli reset the Italian Record once again in 1:45.67.

Peaty the Potato

😯🤔

Swimming onlooker

Can this get any crazier?

takekoins

Sun Yang just screamed at Scotts face in the podium. not bad for starters…

Verram

Huh?? Why would he do that

takekoins

I dont know if Scott said something to him before the ceremony, but it appears that the brit joined Horton in boicoting Suns podiums

Stephen Gomez

because he is a level headed young man who has never acted rash or done anything remotely resembling entitlement or attempting to gain an unfair advantage

sarcastic eye roll

seriously we’ve got a major diva creating an international relations crisis. I can’t wait for his hearing

fluidg

Roid rage.

Swimmer

So unfortunate

