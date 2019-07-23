Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Carraro Wins Italy’s First-Ever Women’s 100 Breast World C’ships Medal

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Europe had a solid outing tonight in Gwangju, led by Italian Simona Quadarella‘s gold medal swim in the women’s 1500m. The 20-year-old touched the wall in a time of 15:40.89 to establish a new Italian National Record and further solidify herself as a medal contender for next year’s Olympic Games.

Runner-up in the women’s 1500m was Germany’s Sarah Kohler, who finished almost 8 seconds back in 15:48.83, but also nailed a new National Record in her first outing ever under the 15:50 barrier.

Although another Italian didn’t land on the top level of the podium, she still made major history by earning her nation’s first-ever World Championships medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke. Martina Carraro produced a time of 1:06.36 to take the bronze in tonight’s race behind winner Lilly King of America (1:04.93) and silver medalist Yuliya Efimova of Russia (1:05.93).

Carraro’s time tonight represents her lifetime best, overtaking her own Italian National Record she shared with Arianna Castiglioni at 1:06.39. Splits for Carraro’s swim tonight include 31.59/34.77.

Additional European Highlights from Night 3:

  • Lithuania’s Danas Rapsys touched first in the men’s 200m free but was deemed disqualified for flinching at the start.
  • Duncan Scott of Great Britain gave his nation its first bronze, tying Russia’s Martyn Malyutin in the 200m free.
  • Italy’s Filipo Megli finished 5th in the men’s 200m free but produced a new National Record time of 1:45.67.
  • Britain’s Adam Peaty landed the top seed in the men’s 50m breast by half a second, holding the #1 time of the filed in 26.11
  • The men’s 100m backstroke saw Russian Evgeny Rylov produce a time of 52.67 for silver behind winner Xu Jiayu of China.
  • Olympic icon Federica Pellegrini landed lane 4 for tomorrow night’s 200m free final, hitting the wall in 1:55.14 in tonight’s semis.
  • Hungary’s Kristof Milak manhandled tonight’s 200m fly semis, powering his way to a top-seeded swim of 1:52.96, the 4th fastest performance ever in the event.
  • Behind America’s Lilly King, Yuliya Efimova added another medal to the Russian tally with a silver in the 100m breast, clocking 1:06.36.

Medal Table Through Day 3:

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total
1  United States 3 2 2 7
2  China 3 1 2 6
3  Australia 2 2 3 7
4  Canada 2 0 2 4
5  Great Britain 1 1 1 3
6  Italy 1 0 2 3
7  Hungary 1 0 0 1
8  Russia 0 4 1 5
9  Germany 0 1 0 1
 Japan 0 1 0 1
 Sweden 0 1 0 1
12  Brazil 0 0 1 1
Totals 13 13 14 40

