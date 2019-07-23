Carraro Wins Italy’s First-Ever Women’s 100 Breast World C’ships Medal

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
- Meet site
- Competition Schedule
- FinaTV Live Stream
- Entry Lists
- Results
Europe had a solid outing tonight in Gwangju, led by Italian Simona Quadarella‘s gold medal swim in the women’s 1500m. The 20-year-old touched the wall in a time of 15:40.89 to establish a new Italian National Record and further solidify herself as a medal contender for next year’s Olympic Games.
Runner-up in the women’s 1500m was Germany’s Sarah Kohler, who finished almost 8 seconds back in 15:48.83, but also nailed a new National Record in her first outing ever under the 15:50 barrier.
Although another Italian didn’t land on the top level of the podium, she still made major history by earning her nation’s first-ever World Championships medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke. Martina Carraro produced a time of 1:06.36 to take the bronze in tonight’s race behind winner Lilly King of America (1:04.93) and silver medalist Yuliya Efimova of Russia (1:05.93).
Carraro’s time tonight represents her lifetime best, overtaking her own Italian National Record she shared with Arianna Castiglioni at 1:06.39. Splits for Carraro’s swim tonight include 31.59/34.77.
Additional European Highlights from Night 3:
- Lithuania’s Danas Rapsys touched first in the men’s 200m free but was deemed disqualified for flinching at the start.
- Duncan Scott of Great Britain gave his nation its first bronze, tying Russia’s Martyn Malyutin in the 200m free.
- Italy’s Filipo Megli finished 5th in the men’s 200m free but produced a new National Record time of 1:45.67.
- Britain’s Adam Peaty landed the top seed in the men’s 50m breast by half a second, holding the #1 time of the filed in 26.11
- The men’s 100m backstroke saw Russian Evgeny Rylov produce a time of 52.67 for silver behind winner Xu Jiayu of China.
- Olympic icon Federica Pellegrini landed lane 4 for tomorrow night’s 200m free final, hitting the wall in 1:55.14 in tonight’s semis.
- Hungary’s Kristof Milak manhandled tonight’s 200m fly semis, powering his way to a top-seeded swim of 1:52.96, the 4th fastest performance ever in the event.
- Behind America’s Lilly King, Yuliya Efimova added another medal to the Russian tally with a silver in the 100m breast, clocking 1:06.36.
Medal Table Through Day 3:
|Rank
|Nation
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|United States
|3
|2
|2
|7
|2
|China
|3
|1
|2
|6
|3
|Australia
|2
|2
|3
|7
|4
|Canada
|2
|0
|2
|4
|5
|Great Britain
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|Italy
|1
|0
|2
|3
|7
|Hungary
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Russia
|0
|4
|1
|5
|9
|Germany
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Japan
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Sweden
|0
|1
|0
|1
|12
|Brazil
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|13
|13
|14
|40
