Carraro Wins Italy’s First-Ever Women’s 100 Breast World C’ships Medal

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Europe had a solid outing tonight in Gwangju, led by Italian Simona Quadarella‘s gold medal swim in the women’s 1500m. The 20-year-old touched the wall in a time of 15:40.89 to establish a new Italian National Record and further solidify herself as a medal contender for next year’s Olympic Games.

Runner-up in the women’s 1500m was Germany’s Sarah Kohler, who finished almost 8 seconds back in 15:48.83, but also nailed a new National Record in her first outing ever under the 15:50 barrier.

Although another Italian didn’t land on the top level of the podium, she still made major history by earning her nation’s first-ever World Championships medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke. Martina Carraro produced a time of 1:06.36 to take the bronze in tonight’s race behind winner Lilly King of America (1:04.93) and silver medalist Yuliya Efimova of Russia (1:05.93).

Carraro’s time tonight represents her lifetime best, overtaking her own Italian National Record she shared with Arianna Castiglioni at 1:06.39. Splits for Carraro’s swim tonight include 31.59/34.77.

Additional European Highlights from Night 3:

Lithuania’s Danas Rapsys touched first in the men’s 200m free but was deemed disqualified for flinching at the start.

Duncan Scott of Great Britain gave his nation its first bronze, tying Russia's Martyn Malyutin in the 200m free.

Italy's Filipo Megli finished 5th in the men's 200m free but produced a new National Record time of 1:45.67.

Britain's Adam Peaty landed the top seed in the men's 50m breast by half a second, holding the #1 time of the filed in 26.11

The men's 100m backstroke saw Russian Evgeny Rylov produce a time of 52.67 for silver behind winner Xu Jiayu of China.

Olympic icon Federica Pellegrini landed lane 4 for tomorrow night's 200m free final, hitting the wall in 1:55.14 in tonight's semis.

Hungary's Kristof Milak manhandled tonight's 200m fly semis, powering his way to a top-seeded swim of 1:52.96, the 4th fastest performance ever in the event.

Behind America's Lilly King, Yuliya Efimova added another medal to the Russian tally with a silver in the 100m breast, clocking 1:06.36.

Medal Table Through Day 3: