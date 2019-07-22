Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

FINA Sends ‘Warning Letter’ to Mack Horton Over Podium Protest

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Following his podium protest of Sun Yang on the first night of the 2019 FINA World Championships, FINA has sent a ‘warning letter’ to Mack Horton and Swimming Australia.

The FINA Executive met Monday to ‘analyse’ the situation, according to a statement released today.

“While FINA respects the principle of freedom of speech, it has to be conducted in the right context,” the statement read.

After his silver medal performance in the 400 free, Horton refused to take the podium with gold medalist Sun Yang, of China. He also kept an intentional distance between himself, Sun, and bronze medalist Gabriele Detti during post-podium photo ops in addition to his demonstration during the medal ceremony.

Horton and Sun have long had somewhat of a rivalry, and the Olympic champion Sun is currently embroiled in a doping investigation.

Their back-and-forth goes back to the Rio Olympic Games in 2016. While competing there, Sun had splashed Horton while in the warm-up pool, with Horton telling the media, “He splashed me to say hi and I ignored him because I don’t have time for drug cheats.”

At the time, Sun responded by accusing Horton of playing mind games to destabilize him. “I don’t think I need to explain myself any further. I have done what it takes to prove I’m clean … all athletes should be shown respect. On the competition stage, every athlete deserves to be respected and there’s no need to use these sorts of cheap tricks to affect each other.

Now, Sun is facing a CAS hearing in September regarding the World Anti-Doping Agency’s appeal case against FINA’s decision not to sanction the world record holder over his blood vial-smashing incident in September.

It’s unclear if FINA threatened Horton with suspenion, but if so, it would not be without precedent. In 2008, FINA suspended Serbian Milorad Cavic for wearing a “Kosovo is Serbia” shirt on the podium at the European Championships.

Dresselmobile

Oh shut up FINA

Vote Up85-16Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
anon

he wouldn’t have to make a statement if FINA weren’t a corrupt mess …

Vote Up74-8Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
working swim mom

THIS is what FINA chooses to focus on???? I think that says a lot…

Vote Up71-9Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago

