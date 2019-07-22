World Champs Social Media Roundup: Lochte Predicts Dressel 100 Fly WR

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
- Meet site
- Competition Schedule
- FinaTV Live Stream
- Entry Lists
- Results
The 2nd day of swimming at the 2019 FINA World Championships is in the books, and with it came lots of memorable moments. We’ve compiled a list of some of tweets and instagram posts about day 2 finals:
Maggie MacNeil Upsets Sarah Sjostrom in the Women’s 100 Fly
The meteoric rise of Canadian Maggie MacNeil continued today, with the 19-year-old turning 5th, then blowing past everyone to clock a blistering 55.83. Sarah Sjostrom has by all accounts been the dominant female sprint flyer for the past decade, putting this upset on par (or arguably above) Ariarne Titmus’ upset of Katie Ledecky in the 400 free on Night 1. MacNeil established new Canadian and Americas records with the swim, and is now the #2 performer all-time.
The Women’s 100 Fly Medalists Tribute Rikako Ikee
The women’s 100 fly medalists – Maggie MacNeil, Sarah Sjostrom, and Emma McKeon held up encouraging messages written on their hands for Rikako Ikee, the Japanese star who was diagnosed with Leukemia. The 19-year-old had been considered a strong contender to be on that podium prior to her diagnosis.
View this post on Instagram
Our moment of the day comes from the top of the podium during the women’s 100-metre butterfly medal ceremony. 🙌 After receiving their medals🥇 Maggie MacNeil 🇨🇦 🥈Sarah Sjostrom 🇸🇪🥉Emma McKeon 🇦🇺 gathered on top the podium and raised their palms to the crowd, displaying a message to ailing 19-year-old Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee. ❤️ Ikee announced in February that she has leukemia. She was the world junior champion in the 100 fly and had the fastest time in the world last year. She is aiming to return in time to compete in the Tokyo Olympics. 💪🏽 📷 via @swimmingcanada/Joseph Kleindl
View this post on Instagram
The medalists of the women’s 100 fly paying tribute to Japanese star Rikako Ikee, who was seen as a 100 fly medal threat at these world champs until she was diagnosed with Leukemia. It’s always great to see swimmers supporting other swimmers!🏊🏻♀️🇯🇵 #livestrong #rikako #beatcancer #swimmer #swim #swimming #champions #worldchampions #winners #sportsmanship #staystrong #swimswam #support |📸: @rafaeldomeyko
Adam Peaty Wins 3-Peats as 100 Breast World Champion
Fresh off a World Record and the first swim in history under 57 seconds, Adam Peaty won his 3rd consecutive World Title in the 100 breast. Great Britain solidified that win by also earning a Silver medal from James Wilby.
Caeleb Dressel‘s 50 Fly Redemption
American Sprint superstar Caeleb Dressel won the men’s 50 fly today in a new Champion Record and American Record. This race was a redemption shot for Dressel, who came in 4th in 2017, when he had an otherwise undefeated meet. In 2017, Dressel swam in 8 events, earning Gold in 7.
View this post on Instagram
The one that got away! Caeleb Dressel has come back from a 4th place finish in 2017 (where he won 7 Gold medals) to win the 50 fly in a new World Championship and American Record of 22.35!🥇🇺🇸 🏊🏻♂️ #TeamUSA #USA #Record #AmericanRecord #Swim #swimmer #swimmers #pool #swimming #gwangju #finagwangju2019 #finaworlds #worldchamps #worlds #legend #champion #recordbreaker #gold #winnerwinnerchickendinner #swimswam #swimming #swimlife #speed |📸 @rafaeldomeyko
Katinka Hosszu Becomes the First Woman to Win 4 Consecutive World Titles in a Single Event
Hungarian star Katinka Hosszu, the Iron lady, won her 4th straight 200 IM World title on Night 2. That makes Hosszu the first woman to ever win the same event at 4 consecutive World Championships.
View this post on Instagram
@hosszukatinka nyolcadszor is világbajnok!!!🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 Egy pillanatig sem férhetett kétség ahhoz, hogy Hosszú Katinka folytatja úszótörténelmi sorozatát: 200 vegyesen 2012 ősze, azaz immár 7. éve (!!!) nem tudták legyőzni (sem 50-es medencében, sem 25-ösben, soha, sehol). Most is tökéletesen magabiztos úszással hozta az aranyérmet, amely pályafutása nyolcadik világbajnoki címe, míg ebben a számban zsinórban a negyedik 2013, 2015 és 2017 után (harmadszor is 2:07-es idővel győzött egyébként)👏👏👏 #köszönjükkatka #vb2019 #nyolcszorosvilágbajnok #avegyeskirálynője #200vegyes #greatchampion #medleyqueen #8timeworldchampion #gwangju2019 #swimminghungary #músz 📸: @derencsenyiistvan
Ryan Lochte Predicts a 100 Fly World Record from Caeleb Dressel
Ryan Lochte commented on a pst by Caeleb Dressel celebrating his 50 fly win. In addition to the standard “good job”, Lochte offered his own personal prediction for the men’s 100 fly. Lochte says the 100 fly World Record, held by a supersuited Michael Phelps, is going down.
