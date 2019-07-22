World Champs Social Media Roundup: Lochte Predicts Dressel 100 Fly WR

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2nd day of swimming at the 2019 FINA World Championships is in the books, and with it came lots of memorable moments. We’ve compiled a list of some of tweets and instagram posts about day 2 finals:

Maggie MacNeil Upsets Sarah Sjostrom in the Women’s 100 Fly

The meteoric rise of Canadian Maggie MacNeil continued today, with the 19-year-old turning 5th, then blowing past everyone to clock a blistering 55.83. Sarah Sjostrom has by all accounts been the dominant female sprint flyer for the past decade, putting this upset on par (or arguably above) Ariarne Titmus’ upset of Katie Ledecky in the 400 free on Night 1. MacNeil established new Canadian and Americas records with the swim, and is now the #2 performer all-time.

The Women’s 100 Fly Medalists Tribute Rikako Ikee

The women’s 100 fly medalists – Maggie MacNeil, Sarah Sjostrom, and Emma McKeon held up encouraging messages written on their hands for Rikako Ikee, the Japanese star who was diagnosed with Leukemia. The 19-year-old had been considered a strong contender to be on that podium prior to her diagnosis.

Adam Peaty Wins 3-Peats as 100 Breast World Champion

Fresh off a World Record and the first swim in history under 57 seconds, Adam Peaty won his 3rd consecutive World Title in the 100 breast. Great Britain solidified that win by also earning a Silver medal from James Wilby.

Caeleb Dressel‘s 50 Fly Redemption

American Sprint superstar Caeleb Dressel won the men’s 50 fly today in a new Champion Record and American Record. This race was a redemption shot for Dressel, who came in 4th in 2017, when he had an otherwise undefeated meet. In 2017, Dressel swam in 8 events, earning Gold in 7.

Katinka Hosszu Becomes the First Woman to Win 4 Consecutive World Titles in a Single Event

Hungarian star Katinka Hosszu, the Iron lady, won her 4th straight 200 IM World title on Night 2. That makes Hosszu the first woman to ever win the same event at 4 consecutive World Championships.

Ryan Lochte Predicts a 100 Fly World Record from Caeleb Dressel

Ryan Lochte commented on a pst by Caeleb Dressel celebrating his 50 fly win. In addition to the standard “good job”, Lochte offered his own personal prediction for the men’s 100 fly. Lochte says the 100 fly World Record, held by a supersuited Michael Phelps, is going down.