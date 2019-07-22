Dressel Puts Up #2 Swim Of All-Time To Win Men’s 50 Fly In 22.35

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
After lowering his American Record in the semi-finals of the men’s 50 fly on night one in 22.57, Caeleb Dressel looked like the man to beat heading into the final on day two.
That proved to be true, as Dressel produced the second-fastest swim in history to win the gold medal in a time of 22.35, also lowering his American and World Championship Records set in the semis. He becomes the first American man to win the World title in this event.
Coming into the competition, the 22-year-old held a best time of 22.76, set in the semis at the 2017 World Championships (where he ultimately placed fourth).
He now sits just 0.08 off of Andrii Govorov‘s world record of 22.27.
All-Time Performers, Men’s 50 Fly
- Andrii Govorov (UKR), 22.27 – 2018
- Caeleb Dressel (USA), 22.35 – 2019
- Rafael Munoz (ESP), 22.43 – 2009
- Nicholas Santos (BRA), 22.60 – 2019
- Milorad Cavic (SRB), 22.67 – 2009
Dressel is now 2/2 for gold medals through two days of action. It’s early, but he’s on pace to improve on his record-tying seven golds in 2017 after this event was the only one in which he didn’t stand atop the medal stand.
Oleg Kostin of Russia moved into sixth all-time by winning the silver in 22.70, lowering his National Record of 22.74, and Santos (22.79) edged out the other American Michael Andrew (22.80) for bronze.
Amazing swim, cannot wait to see his 100 fly! Really want to see another free swim and see if he can get lower than the relay. I think it will. A great start to the meet so far!