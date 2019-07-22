Dressel Puts Up #2 Swim Of All-Time To Win Men’s 50 Fly In 22.35

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

After lowering his American Record in the semi-finals of the men’s 50 fly on night one in 22.57, Caeleb Dressel looked like the man to beat heading into the final on day two.

That proved to be true, as Dressel produced the second-fastest swim in history to win the gold medal in a time of 22.35, also lowering his American and World Championship Records set in the semis. He becomes the first American man to win the World title in this event.

Coming into the competition, the 22-year-old held a best time of 22.76, set in the semis at the 2017 World Championships (where he ultimately placed fourth).

He now sits just 0.08 off of Andrii Govorov‘s world record of 22.27.

All-Time Performers, Men’s 50 Fly

Andrii Govorov (UKR), 22.27 – 2018 Caeleb Dressel (USA), 22.35 – 2019 Rafael Munoz (ESP), 22.43 – 2009 Nicholas Santos (BRA), 22.60 – 2019 Milorad Cavic (SRB), 22.67 – 2009

Dressel is now 2/2 for gold medals through two days of action. It’s early, but he’s on pace to improve on his record-tying seven golds in 2017 after this event was the only one in which he didn’t stand atop the medal stand.

Oleg Kostin of Russia moved into sixth all-time by winning the silver in 22.70, lowering his National Record of 22.74, and Santos (22.79) edged out the other American Michael Andrew (22.80) for bronze.