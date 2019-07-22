Titmus’ Coach Boxall Predicts Ledecky Will Be A ‘Caged Tiger’ After 400 Defeat

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Australia’s teen freestyle ace Ariarne Titmus accomplished a historic feat to kick-off these World Championships, beating American icon Katie Ledecky in the 400m freestyle on night 1 in Gwangju.

Titmus clocked a time of 3:58.76 to take the gold in a new Australian, Oceanic and Commonwealth Record, rendering Ledecky to a very unfamiliar 2nd place finish in 3:59.97. Titmus is now the only woman to have ever beaten Ledecy in a distance event at a major international competition, becoming the 2nd fastest performer in history in the process.

The teen from Tasmania has been creeping into this territory before, clocking a time of 4:02.86 at the 2017 Queensland Championships when she was just 17. Titmus also produced a lifetime best 200m free time of 1:55.76 at the Aussie Commonwealth Games Trials last year, coming within range of the 1:55.16 Ledecky put up at that same age.

Nevertheless, the St. Peters Western athlete/coach duo of Titmus and Dean Boxall are well aware of the competitive vengeance that may now be brewing within Ledecky, who represents force to be reckoned with even without any extra motivation.

Speaking after the 400m free race dust settled, Boxall said of Ledecky, “She looks p—– off, angry. She’s going to come back.” (Yahoo Sports)

Boxall continued, “She’ll be like a caged tiger coming out. Is it great for Arnie to win? Yeah, sure.

“But what does it do for Ledecky? Ledecky is still the Olympic champion, she’s the world record holder – Arnie is still the underdog.”

Reliving the magic of the 400m race, however, Boxall said of his protege, “She was dreaming of trying to be Olympic champion once. This is where you want to be.

“She’s tough. She knows that Katie had a misfire and that she still has two seconds on her. But she looks like she’s emotionally in check, which is good.”

Titmus hopes she even rattled Ledecky a bit, saying, “Now hopefully she is excited that she now has a battle with me.”

The pair will duel once again in the 200m free and 800m free, the former of which takes place tomorrow, Tuesday, July 23rd.

All quotes courtesy of Yahoo Sports.