Aussie Teen Ariarne Titmus Looking Ledecky-esque With 4:02 400 Free

2017 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

17-year-old Ariarne Titmus smashed a new Australian national record en route to gold in the women’s 400m freestyle at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre tonight. The teen cruised to a solid morning outing of 4:12.56 to take the 2nd seed at these Queensland Championships behind Olympian Jess Ashwood, only to hack off almost 10 seconds to register a winning effort of 4:02.86 this evening. That time checks-in not only as Titmus’ personal best, but the mark also overtakes Ashwood’s previous NR of 4:03.34 from 2015.

Titmus already turned heads this year by making her first senior international team at just 16. She scored new age records in both the 800m freestyle and 400m freestyle this past April to race her way onto the green and gold’s squad for Budapest, where she finished 4th overall in the 400m in a time of 4:04.26.

Tonight, the teen from Tasmania split 57.90/1:01.53/1:01.91/1:01.52 to outdo Ashwood’s old record and take the Queensland title by well over 6 seconds. Her time would have bumped her up to bronze place in Budapest, finishing only behind American legend Katie Ledecky and her Olympic teammate Leah Smith.

World rankings-wise, Titmus now sits as the #2 swimmer in the world, with her 4:02.86 stunner sitting only behind China’s Li Bingjie.

Just as a point of reference, Ledecky’s fastest outing at the age of 17 was the 3:58.37 she produced at the 2014 Pan Pac Championships. However, Titmus’ time of 4:02.86 is positioned as what would have been Ledecky’s 5th fastest effort at the same age in a range for the American that spanned the aforementioned 3:58 to 4:08.49.