Aussie Teen Ariarne Titmus Looking Ledecky-esque With 4:02 400 Free

2017 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

17-year-old Ariarne Titmus smashed a new Australian national record en route to gold in the women’s 400m freestyle at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre tonight. The teen cruised to a solid morning outing of 4:12.56 to take the 2nd seed at these Queensland Championships behind Olympian Jess Ashwood, only to hack off almost 10 seconds to register a winning effort of 4:02.86 this evening. That time checks-in not only as Titmus’ personal best, but the mark also overtakes Ashwood’s previous NR of 4:03.34 from 2015.

Titmus already turned heads this year by making her first senior international team at just 16. She scored new age records in both the 800m freestyle and 400m freestyle this past April to race her way onto the green and gold’s squad for Budapest, where she finished 4th overall in the 400m in a time of 4:04.26.

Tonight, the teen from Tasmania split 57.90/1:01.53/1:01.91/1:01.52 to outdo Ashwood’s old record and take the Queensland title by well over 6 seconds. Her time would have bumped her up to bronze place in Budapest, finishing only behind American legend Katie Ledecky and her Olympic teammate Leah Smith.

World rankings-wise, Titmus now sits as the #2 swimmer in the world, with her 4:02.86 stunner sitting only behind China’s Li Bingjie.

Just as a point of reference, Ledecky’s fastest outing at the age of 17 was the 3:58.37 she produced at the 2014 Pan Pac Championships. However, Titmus’ time of 4:02.86 is positioned as what would have been Ledecky’s 5th fastest effort at the same age in a range for the American that spanned the aforementioned 3:58 to 4:08.49.

7 Comments on "Aussie Teen Ariarne Titmus Looking Ledecky-esque With 4:02 400 Free"

Honest observer

Good article, and that’s a fantastic time, especially when Titmus is not fully peaked, for an exciting up-and-coming talent. But using the term “Ledecky-esque,” at least this point, is overstating it.

Vote Up13-3Vote Down Reply
2 hours 26 minutes ago
Dee

I see your point, but ‘esque’ merely means in the style of, it doesn’t relate to an actual standard of performance. I see similarities that would lead one to make such a comment about Titmus – Big improvements pretty suddenly, likes to take it out hard etc

Vote Up6-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour 57 minutes ago
Jackman

Cate Campbell’s 52.69 is pretty sharp, the men’s 100 free was a little slow by comparison, however Magnussen’s morning swim of 48.90 was pleasantly surprising.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
1 hour 55 minutes ago
AdamLB

Hopefully the boys are in heavy training, still positive we’ll see an Aus 1-2-3 at Gold Coast!!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour 7 minutes ago
commonwombat

Possible but think Duncan Scott may have something to say about that !

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
37 minutes 59 seconds ago
Dee

That won’t be easy this time – Glasgow was bloody poor in that regard

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
33 minutes 1 second ago
commonwombat

Not particularly surprising re C1; she is tradtionally fast “in season” and a sub 53 was very likely given her 53.10 heat swim. Solid start to LCM season at 53.81 from Jack.

Mare Nostrum were Magnussen’s “tapered” meets for the year with 48.7 being his best. Would be surprised if he gets more than 0.25 – 0.3 below that at any point. McEvoy has often been quick at this meet but maybe a different approach is being taken.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
38 minutes 48 seconds ago
