Winnington Tops Men’s 200 Free, As Chalmers Misses Final In Queensland

2017 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first day of individual events in Queensland brought some surprises, with young guns stepping up into the limelight to take state titles. With Olympians Kyle Chalmers, Cameron McEvoy, and Emma McKeon and others in the midst of heavy training gearing up for the Commonwealth Games Trials in February, the rising stars of the sport took to the stage to take gold in Brisbane.

17-year-old Ariarne Titmus of St. Peters Western already made a name for herself by claiming 4th place in the women’s 400m freestyle in Budapest. She showed she’s still on form tonight, cracking a new age group record en route to winning the women’s open 200m freestyle.

Splitting 27.43/29.29/29.85/29.77, Titmus clocked a final time of 1:57.19 to overtake the old 17 age record held by Olympian Brittany Elmslie at 1:57.24 since 2012. For perspective, Titmus’ time tonight would have resulted in a 7th place finish at the 2017 World Championships.

After barely making into the final, Olympic medalist McKeon rocketed up to 2nd place behind Titmus to claim silver in a solid time of 1:57.77. That’s well off her bronze medal-garnering performance in Rio, but indicative of where the Griffiths University athlete is at training-wise at this point. Of note, Budapest standout Shayna Jack, 19, won the women’s 200m freestyle B-final in 1:59.91.

McKeon scored another 2nd place later in the session in the women’s open 100m butterfly, finishing in 58.94. That time fell just .15 shy of winner An Sehyeon of Korea, who notched 58.79 to top the field and lead a trio of sub-minute swimmers. Rounding out the top 3 was Emily Seebohm, the do-it-all girl who summoned a mark of 59.66 for bronze.

The men’s 200m freestyle saw a surprise victor in 17-year-old Elijah Winnington of Bond. The teen was already on the radar by claiming bronze in this event at this year’s World Junior Championships and trains with McEvoy on a daily basis as part of the same squad under Richard Scarce. Tonight, the protegé outdid his mentor, clocking 1:47.96 for the win.

Korea’s Le Hojoon took 2nd in 1:48.49, with the next-fastest Australian represented by speedster Jack Cartwright from St. Peters Western. Te 19-year-old World Championships finalist clocked 1:48.99 to stand on the podium as well.

Not landing a spot in the spotlight was McEvoy, with the fastest 100m freestyler ever in a textile suit clocking a modest 1:48.99 this evening for 4th in the 200m free final. Again, the performance most likely indicative of where the top Aussie arsenal are at with Commonwealth Games trials coming up early 2018. Mitch Larkin earned 8th in 1:51.04 in this off-event, while Olympic gold medalist in the 400m freestyle, Mack Horton, wound up 9th in 1:51.37.

Not making the final at all was 100m freestyle Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers, who settled for 2nd in the B-final in 1:50.76. He clocked a time of 1:51.75 this morning to find himself as the 12th seeded swimmer headed into tonight.

As no doubt a warm-up swim for the highly anticipated 100m free, Ravenswood swimmer James Magnussen cruised to a morning effort of 1:51.77 for 13th seed, but wound up scratching the final.

16-year-old Kaylee McKeown joined Titmus in breaking an age group record, winning the women’s open 400m IM in a huge personal best time of 4:40.29. That mark surpasses the previous record for 16-year-olds that rested at the 4:41.17 Ellen Fullerton produced back in 2009. According to the Australia times database, McKeown’s previous career-fastest was the 4:43.61 she rendered in Budapest, so the teen hacked off well over 2 seconds from that PB with tonight’s swim.

