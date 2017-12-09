Day 1 Queensland: Campbell Sisters, Chalmers Warm-up With Relays

2017 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 1 of the 2017 Queensland SC Championships was composed of just relays, as several of the nation’s top stars took to the Brisbane Aquatic Centre pool to score team wins.

The women’s 200m medley relay saw the Chandler foursome of Bronte Campbell, Emily Cobb, Cate Campbell and Shayna Jack collect a final time of 1:51.47 to take the QLD title. Bronte kicked off the quartet with a solid opening backstroke leg of 28.97, while 14-year-old Cobb followed with a 32.92 breaststroke effort. Cate clocked 25.25 for the fly, while World Championships breakout star for the Aussies, 19-year-old Jack, brought it home in 24.33.

Brisbane Grammar touched over a second later for 2nd place, with 17-year-old World Junior Record holder Minna Atherton taking it out in a swift 28.29. Aisling Scott was next in 32.84 on the breaststroke leg, while Olympic medalist Brittany Elmslie earned a fly split of 26.33 before handing it off to legendary Emily Seebohm. Seebohm finished in 25.24 for her day 1 warm-up swim, giving the foursome a collective silver medal-garnering effort of 1:52.70.

Bronze went to St. Peters Western in an overall time of 1:55.11, with 17-year-old Tasmanian Ariarne Titmus anchoring in 25.68.

The men’s side saw St. Peters Western end up on top, as the squad of Mitch Larkin, Jayden Hadler, Cameron Jones and Jack Cartwright got the job done in a time of 1:40.83. Larkin led-off in 25.37, followed by Hadler’s 29.19 leg. Jones clocked a split of 24.01 before 19-year-old Budapest finalist Cartwright closed out the win in 22.26.

Marion’s foursome of Travis Mahoney, Josh Palmer, Kyle Chalmers, and Andrew Abood took tonight’s silver medal for the men, clocking 1:41.33 as a whole. Mahoney led-off in 26.08 before Palmer made up breaststroke ground in 28.38. Chalmers threw down a respectable 24.48 split before Abood finished in 22.39.

Bronze in the men’s race went to Somerset in a time of 1:41.62, highlighted by Ben Treffers‘ lead-off in 25.26. Of note, Bond finished 4th, with Cameron McEvoy leading off in backstroke in 26.39, while Brayden McCarthy fired off a speedy fly leg of 23.89.