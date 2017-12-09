Carson Foster Ranks Behind Only Ryan Murphy on 15-16 200 Back List

2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

16-year old Carson Foster, the younger of the Foster brothers competing at and dominating this week’s Winter Junior Championships – East, has jumped to #2 on the all-time rankings in the 15-16 boys’ 200 yard backstroke.

Foster won the race in 1:41.66, which leaves him behind only the defending Olympic champion Ryan Murphy on the all-time age group list. Murphy swam his time at the unified Short Course Junior National Championships in 2011, though he lost to his future teammate Jacob Pebley (1:40.79) in that race.

Foster’s best time coming into the meet was a 1:44.30, which he’s now cut by a second-and-a-half this weekend.

Carson has also won the 200 IM ( 1:43.79), to rank 8th all-time among 15-16s; placed 3rd in the 100 back (47.15) to tie for 6th in the age group’s history; and swam a 3:44.16 in the 400 IM, which leaves him behind just Michael Phelps on that list.

All-Time Top 5, 15-16 Boys, 200 Yard Backstrokes