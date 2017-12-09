2017 WINTER JUNIORS EAST: DAY 4 FINALS LIVE RECAP

2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

The 2017 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East continue tonight in Knoxville, Tennessee. Swimmers are set to compete in finals of the 1650, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 4×100 free relay.

Girls’ 1650 Free

Jrs Meet Record: 15:56.39, Gabrielle Kopenski, 2014

Boys’ 1650 Free

Jrs Meet Record: 14:45.40, Sean Grieshop, 2014

Jacob Magahey, SwimAtlanta, 14:52.85 Ross Dant, Hickory Foundation, 14:53.07 Robert Freeman, Baylor, 15:04.29

Girls’ 200 Back Finals

Jrs Meet Record: 1:50.59, Clara Smiddy, 2013

Walsh split 54.41/57.01 en route to her commanding win. No one was within half a second of her at the 100. Larson split 55.49/58.02, coming back after the 100 on Brooks, who split 55.11/58.91.

Boys’ 200 Back Finals

Jrs Meet Record: 1:40.79, Jacob Pebley, 2011

Carson Foster, Mason Manta Rays, 1:41.66 Destin Lasco, Pleasantville, 1:41.97 Wyatt Davis, Carmel, 1:44.37

Carson Foster this one the whole way. His half-second at the 100 was lessened slightly at the 150 by Destin Lasco who negative split his race, but a huge underwater off the 175 wall solidified the win for Foster. Foster split 50.33/51.33 to Lasco’s 51.14/50.83.

Girls’ 100 Free Finals

Jrs Meet Record: 46.29, Abbigail Weitzeil, 2014

Kelly Pash, Carmel, 48.55 Gretchen Walsh, Nashville, 48.72 Alex Walsh, Nashville, 49.04

Gretchen Walsh had the early lead at the 50, but Kelly Pash was able to come back to take the win. Pash split 23.63/24.92 to Gretchen Walsh’s 23.27/48.72.

Boys’ 100 Free Finals

Jrs Meet Record: 41.23, Ryan Hoffer, 2015

Drew Kibler, Carmel, 42.90 Destin Lasco, Pleasantville, 43.62 Cody Bybee, Dayton, 43.78

Kibler put up a substantial lead at the 50, with Bybee and Jack Franzman as his closest competition, then continued to hold off the field in the second half. However, Lasco’s second 50 was the fastest in the field by over three tenths, as he was fifth at the halfway mark and was able to climb to second. Kibler split 20.46/22.44 to Lasco’s 21.52/22.10 and Bybee’s 20.96/22.82.

This is the second day in a row that Lasco has blasted an impressive back-half of his race. You can read about yesterday’s negative split here.

Girls’ 200 Breast Finals

Jrs Meet Record: 2:07.73, Zoe Bartel, 2016

Boys’ 200 Breast Finals

Jrs Meet Record: 1:52.37, Reece Whitley, 2016

Girls’ 200 Fly Finals

Jrs Meet Record: 1:54.37, Ella Eastin, 2014

Boys’ 200 Fly Finals

Jrs Meet Record: 1:43.64, Robert McHugh, 2013

Girls’ 4×100 Free Relay

Jrs Meet Record: 3:16.62, SwimMAC Carolina, 2015

Boys’ 4×100 Free Relay