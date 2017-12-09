Carter Scratches 200 Back to Focus on 200 Fly at Juniors – East

2017 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

December 6 – 9

Allan Jones Aquatic Center

Knoxville, TN

Live results

Meet Central

Psych Sheet

Enfinity Aquatics’ Olivia Carter, the #2 seed in the event, has scratched the girls’ 200 back after going 1:55.65 this morning. She will focus on the 200 fly, where she is also the #2 seed. Sophie Lindner, who went 2:00.00 this morning has also scratched and is not in any other finals.

SATURDAY NIGHT HEAT SHEET

In the boys’200 back, Carmel Swim Club’s #5 seed Drew Kibler (1:46.16) has scratched and will swim only the 100 free. Delaware Swim Team’s Jacob Johnson has also scratched and will still swim the 200 fly.

SOLO Aquatics’ Matthew Yish has scratched the 200 fly after going 1:49.00 this morning, and will swim the 100 free. Hickory Foundation’s Ross Dant has also scratched the race, as he is swimming the 1650.