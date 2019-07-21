Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Caeleb Dressel Cracks American Record, World Championship Record in 50 Fly

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The USA’s Caeleb Dressel kicked off his first finals session of the 2019 FINA World Championships with a bang. Dressel stepped up for the 50 fly semifinals, clocking in at 22.57 to break the American Record and Championship Record. That broke Dressel’s former American Record of 22.76 from the 2017 World Championships. The former Championship Record was a 22.67 set by Milorad Cavic in 2009.

Dressel is now the 4th fastest performer in history and leads the way into the final, where he will face off with World Record holder Andrii Govorov of the Ukraine. The defending champion, Great Britain’s Ben Proud, and Brazilian 2-time silver medalist Nicholas Santos will be in the mix. Dressel’s compatriot Michael Andrew will also join him in the final. Andrew was just 2 hundredths shy of his best time and remains the 3rd fastest American ever.

Dressel’s performance was the 9th fastest in history. The 50 fly is the only event Dressel swum in 2017 in which he did not earn a medal.

ALL-TIME TOP  10 PERFORMERS: MEN’S 50 FLY

1 Andrii Govorov 22.27
2 Rafael Munoz 22.43
3 Nicholas Santos 22.51
4 Caeleb Dressel 22.57
5 Milorad Cavic 22.67
6 Henrique Martins 22.70
7 Matt Targett 22.73
8 Oleg Kostin 22.74
9 Ben Proud 22.75
10 Cesar Cielo 22.76

ALL-TIME TOP  10 PERFORMANCES: MEN’S 50 FLY

1 Andrii Govorov 22.27
2 Rafael Munoz 22.43
3 Rafael Munoz 22.45
4 Rafael Munoz 22.48
5 Andrii Govorov 22.48
6 Rafael Munoz 22.49
7 Nicholas Santos 22.51
8 Andrii Govorov 22.53
9 Caeleb Dressel 22.57
10 Nicholas Santos 22.60

