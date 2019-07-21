Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Watch Day 1 Finals Race Videos From the 2019 FINA World Championships

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Watch Sun Yang defend his title in the 400 freestyle, Ariarne Titmus dethrone Katie Ledecky, and Adam Peaty‘s 56.88 World Record in the 100 breaststroke! The full day 1 finals recap can be found here.

Men’s 400 Freestyle – Finals

TOP 3 FINISHERS

  1. Sun Yang, China, 3:42.44
  2. Mack Horton, Australia, 3:43.17
  3. Gabriele Detti, Italy, 3:43.23

Women’s 400 Freestyle – Finals

TOP 3 FINISHERS

  1. Ariarne Titmus, Australia, 3:58.97 — Oceanic Record, Australian Record
  2. Katie Ledecky, United States, 3:59.97
  3. Leah Smith, United States, 4:01.29

Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Semifinals

Skip ahead to 7:50 to get right to Peaty’s race.

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS

  1. Adam Peaty, Great Britain, 56.88 — WORLD RECORD, Championship Record
  2. Yan Zibei, China, 58.67 — Asian Record, Chinese Record
  3. James Wilby, Great Britain, 58.83
  4. Yasuhiro Koseki, Japan, 58.89
  5. Andrew Wilson, United States, 58.95
  6. Dmitriy Balandin, Kazakhstan, 59.03
  7. Anton Chupkov, Russia, 59.15
  8. Kirill Prigoda, Russia, 59.21

Men’s 400 Freestyle Relay – Finals

TOP 3 FINISHERS

  1. United States, 3:09.06 — Championship Record
  2. Russia, 3:09.97
  3. Australia, 3:11.22

Women’s 400 Freestyle Relay – Finals

TOP 3 FINISHERS

  1. Australia, 3:30.21 — Championship Record
  2. United States, 3:31.02 — American Record
  3. Canada, 3:31.78

Will post video when available.

Women’s 100 Butterfly – Semifinals

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS

  1. Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden, 56.29
  2. Maggie MacNeil, Canada, 56.52
  3. Marie Wattel, France, 57.00
  4. Emma McKeon, Australia, 57.01
  5. Brianna Throssell, Australia, 57.02
  6. Elena di Liddo, Italy, 57.04
  7. Kelsi Dahlia, United States, 57.06
  8. Louise Hansson, Sweden, 57.10

Will post videos when available.

Men’s 50 Butterfly – Semifinals

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS

  1. Caeleb Dressel, United States, 22.57 — Championship Record, American Record
  2. Nicholas Santos, Brazil, 22.77
  3. Andrii Govorov, Ukraine, 22.80
  4. Oleg Kostin, Russia, 22.88
  5. Michael Andrew, United States, 22.95
  6. Szebasztian Szabo, Hungary, 23.09
  7. Ben Proud, Great Britain, 23.14
  8. Andrey Zhilkin, Russia, 23.21

Will post videos when available.

Women’s 200 IM – Semifinals

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS

  1. Katinka Hosszu, Hungary, 2:07.17
  2. Sydney Pickrem, Canada, 2:08.83
  3. Melanie Margalis, United States, 2:09.14
  4. Ye Shiwen, China, 2:09.58
  5. Rika Omoto, Japan, 2:09.68
  6. Yui Ohashi, Japan, 2:10.04
  7. Seoyeong Kim, South Korea, 2:10.21
  8. Siobhan-Marie O’Connor, Great Britain, 2:10.49

Will post videos when available.

