Manuel’s 51.9 Anchors USA to New American Record in Gwangju

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The American women made history on night 1 of the 2019 FINA World Championships as the quartet of Mallory Comerford, Abbey Weitzeil, Kelsi Dahlia, and Simone Manuel took down the American Record en route to a silver medal. Comerford took the leadoff leg with a 52.98. Weitzeil then dove in to storm to the lead for the Americans with a 52.66.

The third leg went to Dahlia, who put up a 53.46. Canada and Australia took over the lead at that point, but the Americans were still in the hunt. Olympic champion Manuel took on the anchor leg in 51.92, which was enough to catch Canada and give the USA the silver behind the Aussies, who set a new Championship Record to win it.

American Splits:

Team USA combined for a 3:31.02, breaking their former American Record mark of 3:31.72 from the 2017 World Championships relay. Comerford, Dahlia, and Manuel were also members of that 2017 relay.

Stephen

Did the US comm say Manual swam faster than Campbell. Hmmmm Bronte maybe

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
25 minutes ago
Heyitsme

Should’ve used Geer and they would’ve won

Vote Up3-3Vote Down Reply
16 minutes ago
Troy

Geer was slower than Dahlia in the prelim.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
12 minutes ago
Heyitsme

Prelim**

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
48 seconds ago
Jjran

Kelsi had a below average fly right before the relay and they used her instead of Margo who had an ok prelims swim. Plus Kelsi swims tomorrow final of fly and Margo has nothing. Don’t understand the logic.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
4 seconds ago

