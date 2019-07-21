2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first prelims session of the 2019 FINA World Championships simultaneously met the expectations of swim fans and provided a couple of surprises to pique our interests for the racing yet to come. In tonight’s day 1 finals session, we’ll see medals awarded to the top 3 finishers in the women’s and men’s 400 freestyles, and the women’s and men’s 4 x 100 freestyle relays.

First, Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu blasted a 2:07.02 in the prelims of the 200 IM, the 7th-fastest performance all-time. Sun Yang took the top seed in the men’s 400 freestyle, barely ahead of young Lithuanian Danas Rapsys. Australians Mack Horton and Jack McLoughlin, as well as American Zane Grothe and Italian Gabriele Detti ought to make tonight’s final thrilling to watch.

The women’s 400 free, meanwhile, should be all Katie Ledecky, though the emergence of Australia’s Ariarne Titmus has made it truly a race for bronze, as Ledecky and Titmus are the huge favorites for gold and silver, in that order. American Leah Smith, Hungarian Anja Kesely, and China’s Wang Jianjiahe have all been consistent since 2018 and will make the final very interesting.

Adam Peaty hasn’t hit his 56-second 100 breast (flat start) yet, but after producing a 57.59 to scare his World Championships record in the race, his 57.10 World Record could be the first World Record of the meet to fall.

Sarah Sjostrom leads the women’s 100 butterfly semifinals, and it’s a race to see who else can get sub-57 and make the top 8. Australia’s Emma McKeon and American Kelsi Dahlia will vie to defend their medals from the 2017 World Championships, and Dahlia, after winning gold at the 2018 Short Course World Championships in December, could be a threat to McKeon.

The men’s 50 butterfly semifinals are led by World Record holder Andrii Govorov and American sprint hero Caeleb Dressel, who, from separate heats, tied for the top seed in 22.84 in prelims. Russia’s Oleg Kostin and American Michael Andrew, as well as 2017 World Champion Ben Proud, will do their best to make it an interesting race, and are all major contenders for a berth in the finals.

Day 1 will cap off with the finals of the women’s and men’s 4 x 100 freestyle relays. The Australian women are the favorites to win the gold, despite the unexpected absence of Shayna Jack. Though the Americans will give them some grief with an ‘A’ team capable of multiple 52s, including the 2017 World Champion and 2016 Olympic Champion Simone Manuel. The American men, meanwhile, are the tentative favorites in their race, though the Brazilians and Australians are chomping at the bit to stand on top of the podium. Depending on the relay orders, this event could serve as a preview to the highly-anticipated showdown between Caeleb Dressel and Australia’s Kyle Chalmers, the 2016 Olympic Champion in the 100 freestyle.

WOMEN’S 200 IM – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Katinka Hosszu (Hungary), 2015, 2:06.12

(Hungary), 2015, 2:06.12 World Junior Record: Rikako Ikee (Japan), 2017, 2:09.98

Top 8 Qualifiers

MEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS

World Record: Paul Biedermann (Germany), 2009, 3:40.07

(Germany), 2009, 3:40.07 World Junior Record: Mack Horton (Australia), 2014, 3:44.60

Top 3 Finishers

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – SEMIFINALS

Top 8 Qualifiers

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Andrii Govorov (Ukraine), 2018, 22.27

(Ukraine), 2018, 22.27 World Junior Record: Michael Andrew (United States), 2017, 23.22

Top 8 Qualifiers

WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS

Top 3 Finishers

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

Top 8 Qualifiers

WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY – FINALS

World Record: Australia, 2018, 3:30.05

World Junior Record: Australia, 2015, 3:31.48

World Championship Record: Canada, 2017, 3:36.19

Top 3 Finishers

MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY – FINALS

World Record: United States, 2008, 3:08.24

World Junior Record: Australia, 2013, 3:16.96

World Championship Record: United States, 2009, 3:09.21

Top 3 Finishers