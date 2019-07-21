Katinka Hosszu Hits 2:07.02 in 200 IM Prelims, 7th-Fastest Performance Ever

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Katinka Hosszu may have a grueling schedule ahead of her this week in Gwangju, but the “Iron Lady” didn’t look to be holding back this morning, as she dropped a 2:07.02 in the prelims of the 200 IM.

That swim was notable for a few different reasons. First, she had the fastest breaststroke split in the field by almost a second (36.14), out splitting a group that included some pretty strong breaststrokers like Ye Shiwen, Sydney Pickrem, and Melanie Margalis.

Second, Hosszu touched the wall well over two seconds faster than any other swimmer, and she looked like she was in cruise control the whole time. That would seem to indicate that any other swimmer is going to face a stiff challenge if they’re going to prevent Hosszu from claiming her 4th-straight title in the event.

Finally, Hosszu’s performance this morning was the 7th-fastest ever and she owns five of the top seven times ever. Siobhan O’Connor (2:06.88) and Ariana Kukors (2:06.15) are the only other two women in the top seven, while Hosszu holds the world record at 2:06.00.

For reference, here’s how Hosszu’s splits from this morning compare to her world record record swim from 2015 Worlds and and her gold medal swim at 2017 Worlds.