Nelle Batterie Dei 100 Dorso Sabbioni Subisce Due Volte Il Distacco Del Device

Fanny Lecluyse Edges Out Belgian Record In 100 Breast Prelims Fanny Lecluyse broke her own Belgian National Record in the women’s 100 breaststroke, qualifying ninth out of the prelims in 1:07.27.

2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap Day 2 prelims of the 2019 FINA World Championships features: the women’s and men’s 100 backstroke, women’s 100 breast, men’s 200 free, and women’s 1500.